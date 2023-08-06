Amazon massive weekend sale — 11 deals I recommend

If you missed out on all the Prime Day deals, you're in luck. Amazon is running a huge sale this weekend, slashing prices on everything from robot vacuum cleaners to Sony TVs.

Easily the star of the show is Google's latest flagship phone, the Pixel 7, which Amazon's offering for $100 off, the lowest price we've seen yet. Plus, if you're looking to get your home in tip-top shape before everyone heads back to school, the Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum is 40 percent off at Amazon right now.

And while there are plenty of deals to be had, interestingly enough, the best deals on Amazon devices aren't on Amazon at all. Rather, Best Buy is running a huge sale that takes up to 50% off Amazon devices. Check out our Best Buy deals round-up and Best Buy coupon codes guide for more info. And don't forget to tune into our back to school sales coverage to save big on laptops, apparel, tablets, and everything in between.

Best Amazon weekend deals

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO (4150): was $365 now $209 @ Amazon

This robot vacuum offers all of the smart features you would expect, but for a great price. It will detect areas of your floors that could use a little TLC and clean those spots more thoroughly as it works. Plus, it’s smart enough to make suggestions for your schedule too, such as recommending more vacuuming during pollen season or when pets are more likely to shed. It's now within $10 of its lowest price ever.

Tagry True Wireless Earbuds: was $50 now $29 @ Amazon

While there are plenty of options out there for listening to your tunes (check out our list of the best wireless earbuds for more recommendations), these wireless earbuds from Tagry are a great pick that won't break the bank. These wireless earbuds can last 60 hours when fully charged, feature one-step pairing and easy touch controls, and have an IPX5 rating for water resistance.

Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum: was $599 now $329 @ Amazon

Amazon's offering the Shark IQ AV1010AE robot vacuum with an extra large self-emptying base for 45 percent off. The vacuum cleaner's brushroll works on both carpets and floors, and Shark promises faster mapping compared to its RV1001AE model. Not to mention its self-emptying base can hold up to 45 days' worth of dirt and debris.

ANMESC 15.6" Laptop: was $320 now $287 @ Amazon

This high-performance 15.6-inch laptop from ANMESC is 10 percent off just in time for the back-to-school season. It packs an Intel Celeron N5095 processor, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. ANMESC designs all its laptops with ultra-thin cases for improved portability, making it super easy to bring this laptop from class to class.

XIEBro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo: was $674 now $199 @ Amazon

This weekend, Amazon's taking a whopping 70 percent off this 3-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner and mop combo from XIEBro. It comes equipped with a 250ml dust box and 200ml water tanks as well as a roller brush, all of which can be controlled remotely from your smartphone.

Sony 75 Inch Bravia XR X90K: was $1,899 now $1,398 @ Amazon

In our review of Sony's Bravia XR X90K line, we called it a jack-of-all-trades 4K TV that offers good color and brightness, a solid remote and Google's smart TV interface for a reasonable price. Now Amazon's offering the 75-inch model for 26 percent off. It comes with Sony's proprietary Acoustic Surface Audio+, which turns the screen into an integral part of the audio system, and X-Balanced Speakers, which are uniquely shaped to reduce distortion and increase bass presence.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: was $329 now $279 @ Amazon

We called the Bose QuietComfort 45 a solid upgrade in the popular noise-canceling headphones series in our review. Now for a record-low price, you can get headphones that offer enhanced active noise cancellation, 22 hours of battery life on a single charge, and Bose Music app support. Add special perks like SimpleSync to pair the headphones with any compatible Bose Smart Speakers to the list, and we think it makes for a pretty compelling package.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 topped our list of the best headphones, and for good reason. They offer unbeatable noise cancelation, excellent call quality and a well-balanced sound all packed within a more compact and stylish design than Bose's competitors. The second-generation model is 30 percent smaller than the original, according to Bose, which is a significant redesign that makes the Earbuds 2 more practical and attractive.

Google Pixel 7: was $599 now $449 @ Amazon

Lowest price: We're already seeing great discounts on Google's latest flagship phone, and now Amazon is offering it for the lowest price yet at 25 percent off. Google's Pixel 7 comes with an excellent dual camera system, a bright and colorful 6.3-inch display and a powerful and smart Tensor G2 chipset. It's one of the best values in smartphones and a highly-desirable handset for photography enthusiasts

Google Pixel Buds A Series: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

Google's answer to Apple's AirPods are now 40 percent off on Amazon. In our review of the Pixel Buds A-Series, we said they offer a decent range of features for the money and are perfect for Pixel owners. While the A-Series aren’t the last word in audio quality, they sound better than the first-generation Amazon Echo Buds at a price that can't be beat. If you’re a Google Pixel owner or have a modern Android phone, these are a really good solution.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: preorder today to receive a $200 Amazon gift card

Samsung's next-gen foldable home won't land until August 11, but if you're already planning on grabbing one, pre-ordering it at Amazon will net you a $200 Amazon gift card. While it doesn't look like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will reinvent the wheel, two of the biggest upgrades include a new Flex hinge that allows for a thinner profile as well as an upgraded chipset: the

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.