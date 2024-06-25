Early Prime Day deals take up to 40% off back to school supplies — 7 deals I recommend

I don't mean to rain on anyone's parade since the summer just began, but the season is going to fly by! Back to school preparation and shopping will be here before we know it — especially for college students. Our advice? With so many amazing early Amazon Prime Day deals, we recommend getting a head start.

Amazon has major pre-Prime Day discounts on laptops, tablets, streaming devices and more — essentially everything students will need for a successful school year both in the classroom and in their dorms. You can save up to 40% on popular brands such as Apple, Keurig, Roku and more.

Since Prime Day offers some of the best deals of the entire year, now is your chance to get major discounts on all your back to school essentials. Here are 7 items I would buy right now.

Best Prime Day Back To School Deals

Roku Express: was $29 now $18 @ Amazon

Roku Express is the simple way to stream in a college dorm. Just plug it in and connect to the internet and you'll experience fast and seamless HD streaming for any kind of TV. With this great deal, you can feel confident you're getting the most for your money. You'll have access to hundreds of free apps, live TV, movies, sports, and more at the click of a button.

HP DeskJet 2855e Printer: was $84 now $54 @ Amazon

The small, lightweight HP DeskJet 2855e offers an attractive set of basic features for an attractive price. It's typically only $84, but this early Prime Day deals knocks $30 off. The multifunction printer copies, scans and faxes, and you can seamlessly link it the HP app on your smartphone. With a 60-sheet input tray, its compact design makes it the perfect addition to a college dorm.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Keurig K-Mini accepts K-Cup branded coffee pods to brew 6- or 12-ounce cups of coffee, tea or hot cocoa quickly and efficiently. It even works with My K-Cup universal reusable pods, letting you enjoy your favorite blend without adding to the landfill. In our Keurig K-Mini review, we said it's super compact and excels at its one function — brewing a pod of coffee.

LEVOIT Air Purifier: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

This powerful air purifier will bring fresh air to your home, apartment or dorm, eliminating dust, pollen, pet dander, tobacco smoke, household odors and more. You don't have to worry about it keeping you up at night thanks to its Sleep Mode, which keeps noise levels to a minimum.

Beats Studio3 Noise Cancelling Headphones: was $349 now $154 @ Amazon

The Beats Studio 3 offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise canceling also does a decent job of blocking outside noise, making them ideal for your next study session. Our Beats Studio 3 review said these are a "solid choice," especially for Apple users.

10.2" iPad (WiFi/256GB): was $479 now $379 @ Amazon

Apple's most affordable iPad is currently $100 off! While it may be a bit dated, it is still a very capable iPad. It features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic battery life of nearly 13 hours. This upgraded model has 256GB of storage.