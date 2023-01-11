Amazon just knocked $150 off this ASUS TUF F15 gaming laptop

Looking for a fun way to get through the tough winter months? Well, a new gaming laptop could be just what you need. Whether you’re a first-time buyer or looking for an upgrade, this deal deserves a look.

The ASUS TUF F15 (i7) is on sale for $949 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. The retailer has slashed $150 off its usual price, making this midrange gaming laptop an even better deal.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop: was $1,099 now $949 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has just slashed $150 off this Asus TUF gaming laptop, which brings it down to $949. This machine comes with an Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 512GB SSD, and 16GB of RAM. It also features a 15.6-inch 144Hz HD display and weighs just over 5 pounds, making it a great portable pick.

This gaming laptop strikes a balance between budget and high-end with its specs. With an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and RTX 3050 Ti graphics, you’ll be able to play the best PC games at medium settings. And they’ll look great on the Asus TUF’s 15.6-inch 144Hz HD display.

This laptop gets its "TUF" name from its military-grade toughness. It's been tested against drops, shakes, heat, cold, and humidity, so you know your laptop will get the job done even in difficult conditions.

The Asus TUF F15 weighs just over 5 pounds, and measures 0.96-inches thick. That means it’s portable enough to take with you on the go. The sleek bezels and RGB keyboard make this a stylish laptop, too.

However, as with most gaming laptops, you’re unlikely to get more than a couple hours of battery life out of this device if you keep it unplugged. Just keep a charger handy when you use it and you’ll be golden.

Still looking for your perfect gaming device? Take a look at our list of the best gaming laptops for more options. Or, take a look at our January sales coverage for the best deals this month.