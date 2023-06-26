Amazon just slashed $700 off the best OLED TV you can buy

The best OLED TVs can go for a pretty penny, but luckily Amazon is gearing up for 4th July TV sales with some big discounts.

The Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A95K OLED is $2,798 at Amazon right now. This is $700 off its usual price, making our choice for the best OLED TV on the market more affordable. Best Buy also has the TV for $2,799.

Sony 65" Bravia XR A95K OLED: was $3,499 now $2,798 @ Amazon

Providing incredible visuals, sound, and 4K upscaling, the Sony Bravia XR A95K OLED is a truly impressive TV. There's support for HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, a 120Hz refresh rate and 2 HDMI 2.1 ports. The included Bravia Cam also opens up a variety of useful smart features.

The Sony Bravia XR A95K is about as close as you can get to the perfect TV. In our Sony Bravia XR A95K OLED review, we concluded that it was one of the best OLED TVs on the market.

In our tests, this TV reached a peak of 1041.8908 nits of brightness, achieved a Delta-E score of 3.3223 and covered 99.95% of the UHDA-P3 color gamut. It's one of the brightest OLED TVs we've tested and produces rich, accurate colors. As for its visuals, everything we viewed on the A95K looked incredible, and this TV also benefits from excellent viewing angles and 4K upscaling.

The A95K also delivered a superb audio experience. Bass and soprano frequencies sounded crisp, and complex, layered audio was handled expertly. There's no need to spend extra for one of the best soundbars here.

We also rank the Sony Bravia XR A95K as one of the best gaming TVs on the market. It has a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1, VRR and ALLM. PS5 gamers will also be able to make use of Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode.

The Sony Bravia XR A95K OLED is expensive, but it has the specs and performance to back up its high price. If you're looking for more options, check out our 4th July TV sales coverage.