Amazon just slashed 50% off the Amazon Halo Band — lowest price ever

It's nearly the end of January, so you might need a little extra push to stay on track with your fitness goals. Luckily, Amazon comes to the rescue with a sale on their fitness wearable.

The Amazon Halo Band is $34 at Amazon right now, its lowest price ever. Prefer a band with a screen? You can also get the Amazon Halo View for $49 at Amazon right now.

Part fitness tracker, part fitness service — Amazon Halo is a display-less band that tracks your heart rate, steps, calories burned and renders 3D scans of your body to determine your body fat percentage. The band also has built-in mics that analyze the tone of your voice. It comes with 6 free months of fitness services that auto-renew at $3.99/month for the full suite. (You can also opt to cancel the service if it isn't for you.)

This is a solid fitness tracker. It counts steps, measures heart rate, tracks sleep, and measures your blood oxygen levels. Included with your purchase you'll get a 12-month subscription to the excellent Amazon Halo fitness app (usually $3.99/month). The app offers a range of useful features, including detailed information about your sleep, mobility scores, guided meditations, and body fat percentage readings.

Need help choosing which device to get? We have dedicated reviews for the Amazon Halo Band and the Amazon Halo View. The biggest difference between the two is the Halo View has a screen, while the Halo Band doesn't. Both are competent fitness trackers and offer a lot of features through the Amazon Halo fitness app.

Costing $3.99/month, the Amazon Halo fitness app is cheaper than several competing apps like Peloton or Apple Fitness Plus. It still gets you access to the important tracking features like heart rate, steps, sleep and more. Unique to the Halo fitness bands are body fat scans and tone analysis to help you communicate better with others.

As for the band itself, the Amazon Halo Band is comfortable enough to wear that you'll probably forget you have it on. It also has a long battery life that can last up to 7 days on a single charge. When it does get low, you can charge it up to full in around 90 minutes.

The low cost of entry and cheap subscription means the Amazon Halo Band gives the best fitness trackers a serious run for their money. Now that it has hit its lowest price ever, there's never been a better time to pick one up.