This cult Revlon hair tool has dropped to just AU$63 for Prime Day — and I'm seriously tempted

Prime Day 2024 in Australia is here, which means some of the best hairstylers, hairdryers and beauty tools are sporting stellar discounts. But if you're looking for a budget-friendly hair tool in the world of Dyson AirWraps and Shark Flexstyles, chances are you'll come up empty-handed.

With high-end stylers starting from AU$299 even when discounted, sometimes finding a great deal for less than AU$100 is near-comparable to finding a needle in a haystack — but thankfully, we've found one.

Right now, you can grab the Revlon One-Step Volumiser in Pink for AU$62.34 on Amazon — which is an all-new low for the highly-sought after styler. This impressive tool is both a hair dryer and a hot air brush, meaning it delivers shiny, professional-looking blowouts at home.

When we got our hands on the popular Revlon styler, we were thrilled with the results on all hair types, all achieved while using minimal effort, and the speediness of the tool, with dry, voluminous hair achieved in less than 20 minutes.

Revlon's Amazon storefront has a complete list of hair stylers on sale for Prime Day right now — but you better act fast. This deal is only available while stocks last and the Prime Day sales will end this Sunday 21 July, 2024.

Revlon One-Step Volumiser 1.0 (pink) | AU$109 AU$62.34 (save AU$46.66) The Revlon One-Step Volumiser promises to deliver volume without comprising on shine. The older iteration of this tool has been slashed by 43% for Amazon Prime Day, making it all the more attractive. Coming in under AU$65, this hair styler has received over 21K glowing reviews on Amazon alone, with customers raving about shiny, frizz-free blowouts and curls that lasted for a whole week! Also available in Mint for AU$63.10 and in Black for AU$67.15.

Using the styler is pretty straightforward, as it has a button at the bottom of the handle where you can switch between three different heat and airflow settings. The round brush head also allows you to skip using a brush to section hair while drying, making it all the easier to style and dry at the same time.

What's more, you can get relatively close to your scalp with this tool to create more volume, without much heat damage to your hair. There's a cool airflow setting too, which can be easily switched to when you want to set your style.

Do note though, that this deal is exclusively available for the Pink colourway. While the other colours are discounted, you'll score the full AU$46.66 saving if you purchase the pink option. It's also worth mentioning that the newer model, the One-Step Volumiser 2.0 is discounted for Prime Day, down to just AU$79.19.

We would have highlighted the 2.0 model, however, the latest discount doesn't quite come close to its lowest price of AU$68.32 during Black Friday sales last year. Unlike the original, the new model only comes in a black colourway with a signature Revlon red stripe on the handle.

To take full advantage of the Prime Day sales, you'll need to sign up for Amazon Prime and up-to-date subscription prices are featured in the widget below: