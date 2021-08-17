All MacBook Pro M1 configs are $200 off at Amazon

We're more than halfway through August and that means students will be back in classrooms sooner than later. If you're still looking for the right back to school laptop deals, we've found a sale you can't miss.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Apple MacBook Pro M1 (256GB) on sale for $1,099.99. (You'll see this price after a $99.01 discount applied during checkout). That's $200 off and one of the best MacBook deals we've ever seen. If you need more storage, the 512GB model is also on sale for $1,299.99 ($200 off).

In our MacBook Pro M1 review, this laptop delivered speed that blows away most Windows laptops, thanks to Apple's new silicon. For example, it took the MacBook Pro just 7 minutes and 46 seconds to transcode a 4K video, compared to over 18 minutes for the Dell XPS 13.

You'll also love the battery life offered by the MacBook Pro M1. In our web surfing battery test, this notebook endured for an epic 16 hours and 25 minutes. That's 6 hours longer than the previous Intel MacBook Pro and over 5 hours longer than the XPS 13.

Other highlights include a bright and colorful Retina display, a comfortable Magic keyboard, and a roomy/responsive touchpad. We do wish Apple included more than just two Thunderbolt ports, though. And the bezels around the display could be thinner.

Overall, the MacBook Pro M1 isn't that much faster than the MacBook Air M1. But you get even longer battery life — and this discount is just too big to pass up. Make sure to follow our back to school sales guide for more deals.