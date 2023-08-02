Back to school Apple deals — free iPhones, $99 AirPods, and more

Apple devices aren't as pricey as you may think. Now that Apple back to school deals are live across numerous retailers, we're seeing Macs and MacBooks sell for as low as $499.

I've been covering retail holidays for over a decade. Back to school season is different from most retail holidays in that it lasts through August and into early September. However, the deals can expire just as fast as any traditional retail holiday with no guarantee they'll resurface.

Below I'm rounding up the best Apple back to school deals you can get right now at places like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. As a Mac user myself, I'll be focusing on value and recommending deals that are at or near record price lows. Likewise, I'll be recommending Apple back to school deals on devices we've reviewed at Tom's Guide, so make sure to bookmark this page for the best deals of the season.

Additionally, make sure to follow our back to school sales coverage for the best deals on all of your back to school needs.

Best Apple back to school deals

MacBooks

MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed. This is the lowest price ever for the MacBook Air M1.

Price check: $999 @ B&H Photo | $749 @ Best Buy

iPads

10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $419 @ Amazon

The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern table.

8.3" iPad mini (WiFi/64GB): was $499 now $469 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies. If you can afford to wait, it's not uncommon to find it on sale for $399.

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $559 @ Amazon

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.

Price check: $599 @ Best Buy

11" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $799 now $749 @ Amazon

The 11-inch iPad Pro is built around Apple's latest M2 CPU. It packs an 11-inch 2388 x 1668 Liquid Retina display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

Price check: $749 @ B&H Photo

AirPods

AirPods: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $99. That's one of the best deals we've seen for Apple's entry-level buds. They feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our AirPods review we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with iOS devices. They're just $20 shy of their all-time price low.

AirPods 3 (2021): was $179 now $159 @ Amazon

The AirPods 3 offer Spatial Audio, which creates immersive listening experiences for music-listening, movie-watching, and more. They're also IPX4 sweat and water resistant, a feature that was previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro. In our Apple AirPods 3 review, we said they offer fantastic sound with results that give the AirPods Pro a run for its money, though remember they lack ANC and Transparency Mode.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $219 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. It's also priced from $249, which is $30 cheaper than last year's model. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find.

Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down.

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $149 @ Walmart

Lowest price! The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for the previous-gen model.

Mac desktops

Apple Studio Display: was $1,599 now $1,499 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Editor's Choice Apple Studio Display is hands down the best monitor for your Mac. It's also the priciest. In our Apple Studio Display review, we said it has an excellent camera, fantastic speaker setup, and gorgeous 27-inch 5K screen. It delivers a lot of the value of Apple's $5,000 Pro Display XDR in a somewhat more affordable package.

iPhones

iPhone 14: up $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

The iPhone 14 family includes the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 (from $799), 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus (from $899), 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro (from $999), and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max (from $1,099). Verizon is offering up to $1,000 off any iPhone 14 when you trade-in your old phone and with select 5G unlimited plans.

iPhone 14 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T customers can get up to $1,000 off iPhone 14 Pro (free) or iPhone 14 Pro Max with trade-in. You'll also need be signed up to one of AT&T's qualifying 5G unlimited data plans.

Mint Mobile: get 6 free months @ Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile is offering one of the best back to school Apple deals we've seen from any carrier. Purchase any 6-month data plan at Mint Mobile and you'll get 6 additional months for free. For instance, Mint Mobile's unlimited plan is $30/month. Buy 6 months ($180 total) and you'll get an extra 6 months for free (you'll wind up with 12 months total). All Mint Mobile phones are eligible for this sale, including the entire iPhone 14 lineup.

iPhone 13: free w/ unlimited @ Verizon

iPhone 13 deals don't get better than this. For a limited time at Verizon, you can get the iPhone 13 for free when you open a new 5G unlimited plan. (Purchase must be made online). Plus, switch from a competing carrier and you'll get a $200 credit.