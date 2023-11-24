AirPods Pro 2 just crashed to $169 for Black Friday — this deal is so good I hate it

I’ve been buying some of the best Black Friday deals for myself over the past few weeks — including a $199 pair of Apple’s second generation AirPods Pro 2. I thought the price couldn’t possibly get any lower, but at some point, I must’ve whistled in a graveyard or walked under a ladder and jinxed myself into stumbling on a deal that made my blood boil.

Right now, you can buy the AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning connector for just $169 at Walmart . That’s an astoundingly low price, and proof that I have the worst luck when it comes to snagging a deal for myself.

AirPods Pro 2 (Lightning): was $249 now $169 @ Walmart

If you don’t mind missing out on the USB-C port, you can get $80 off Apple’s best wireless earbuds — sporting fantastic sound quality driven by Apple’s H2 chip and redesigned drivers, super powerful active noise cancelation, up to 6 hours of battery life, and seamless interconnectivity with every Apple device you use.

I’ve absolutely adored my few weeks with AirPods Pro 2 — matching up to the expectations set by the high praise of them in our review. The H2 chip delivers some mightily good audio, with impressive warmth in the bass, and a ton of detail in the mids and highs. Plus, there’s spatial audio support, Dolby Atmos support and a new feature called adaptive audio .

That latter feature has been a game-changer for me, as it’s the perfect blend of transparency mode and ANC, which scrubs out any sharp noises while emphasizing any conversation around me. It’s so good!

But my undisputed favorite part of using these buds has been how seamless the whole experience has been. Connection to my iPhone 15 Pro is pretty much instantaneous, and I don’t need to press a single button when transitioning over to my MacBook Pro for a team meeting. The AirPods just intelligently reconnect before me joining the meeting, so I don’t need to go through any rigmarole.

At the $199 price I paid, these features are more than worth it, which is why I hate that I didn’t wait just those few extra weeks to snap them up for $30 less. I would say “buy this deal,” and explain why it’s the best Black Friday saving I’ve seen. But let’s be honest, I’ll be jealous of every single person who does.