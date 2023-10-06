AirPods Prime Day deals — best sales I recommend now

Amazon Prime Day deals are starting early, which means there's already some great discounts to be found on Apple's popular AirPods headphones.

AirPods are continually ranked among the top models in our best headphones and best wireless earbuds buying guides for their balance of performance, comfort and value for money at their full MSRP. So, you can rest assured you'll be getting Apple's top-flight user experience, features and performance for less if you know where to look.

Amazon has confirmed that it will hold its 48-hour Prime Big Deal Days starting on October 10, and a look at other retailers shows that it already has the strongest AirPods deals around right now. Make sure to follow our Prime Day deals coverage now through October 11 to keep track of all the best sales.

For more Apple discounts, follow our guide to the best iPad deals and Apple Watch deals. And for deals on all Apple gear, check out our best Apple deals and Apple Store coupons coverage.

Apple AirPods 2: was $129 now $99

The AirPods 2 may have been around since 2019, but they are still very capable wireless earbuds. There's no ANC, but you get solid audio performance and up to 5 hours of playback time. The standard lightning charging case gives up to 24 hours of additional charge, and a 15-minute quick charge nets 3 hours of listening time. Hey Siri voice control handles your every command, and adds up to a great deal for you.

Price check: $99 @ Walmart| $129 @ Best Buy

AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning port pack Apple's H2 chip to provide 2x more noise cancelation than the original Pro. They also offer Apple's new Adaptive Audio features via iOS 17, and personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro taken to the next level.

Price check: $229 @ B&H Photo

Which AirPods should you get?

The Editor's Choice second-gen AirPods (2019) are great for most Apple fans. They're the best cheap AirPods you can get and use Apple's H1 chip to rapidly connect to your Apple devices. They also feature hands-free Siri. That’s right, instead of having to tap out your Siri requests on those long, thin AirPods stems, you can simply say "Hey Siri," and launch the ubiquitous digital assistant.

The pricier AirPods Pro offer the same features as the AirPods, but add water/sweat resistance and noise cancellation to the mix. They also sport a new design that's more modern than the AirPods 2. They come with different sized ear tips to create a custom fit that's perfect for your ears.

We've worn our AirPods Pro 2 for everything from running to high intensity interval training. We've also worn them in the rain and while sweating through a burpee workout. The buds remain sturdy in our ear and they sound great. They also feature a transparency mode that's good for runners and other pedestrians who want to keep track of their surroundings while listening to music.

Make sure to check out our AirPods 3 vs. AirPods Pro comparison for a side-by-side look at both earbuds. And check out our AirPods Pro 2 review to see what we think of Apple's new buds.

