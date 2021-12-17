AirPods 3 deal — get them at lowest price ever right now

This major AirPods deal is back — the AirPods 3 are once again on sale for their lowest ever price, so get 'em while they're hot.

Right now, the Apple AirPods 3 are just $139 on Amazon. That saves you a huge $39 off their usual price, and you should be able to get them before Christmas if you're a Prime member.

Apple AirPods 3: was $179 now $139 @ Amazon

This deal brings Apple's latest earbuds down to the lowest price we've ever seen. The redesigned AirPods (3rd gen) are powered by the Apple H1 chip and feature spatial audio technology, Adaptive EQ, sweat and water resistance and battery life of up to 6 hours (which extends to 30 hours with the charging case).

The Apple AirPods 3 are a great pair of earbuds — they made our list of the best wireless earbuds available. If you're looking for high-quality audio and comfort without breaking the bank, these are the buds for you.

Check out our Apple AirPods 3 review — while they lack active noise cancellation that can be found on the AirPods Pro, we still feel that they hold their own. We love the spatial audio support, Adaptive EQ and an improved ergonomic design of the AirPods 3.

These earbuds are also perfect for working out. Thanks to their sweat-resistant design your run will be seamless and uninterrupted. You won't run out of juice mid-workout, either, as these buds have 6 hours of playback time that extends to 30 hours with the charging case.

These AirPods sold out lightning-fast last time they were on sale, so make sure to snag them before they're gone.