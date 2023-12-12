Act fast! This epic holiday deal gets you a free Xbox Series S and $300 in gift cards

The new year is almost here and if you're looking to spend less on your internet service in 2024, Verizon has an epic deal you can take advantage of right now.

For a limited time, you can get Verizon Fios' 1Gig Plan (940/880Mbps) for $64 per month. Plus, you'll get a free Xbox Series S console ($299 value), $100 Verizon gift card, and your choice of either a $200 Amazon gift card or Echo Show 10 ($249 value). This is the best Fios deal we've seen all year as you get multiple freebies in addition to a 5-year price guarantee on your Fios plan.

Paired with one of the best cable TV alternatives, this is an excellent way to save some bucks while cutting the cord. If you're not familiar with Verizon's Fios plans, they start at $24.99 per month for 300/300Mbps. However, when you sign up for the 1 Gig Fios plan ($64.99 per month), you'll get a trio of freebies including a free Xbox Series S, $100 Verizon gift card, and $200 Amazon gift card or Echo Show 10. The 1 Gig Fios plan offers up to 940/880Mbps speeds.

Naturally, there are some eligibility requirements you need to meet first. First, you need to live in an eligible area and you must be signed up to one of Verizon's unlimited 5G data plans with Auto Pay enabled. For more ways to save at Verizon, make sure to check out our Verizon phone deals and Verizon promo codes pages.