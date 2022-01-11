Act fast! This 55-inch Roku 4K TV just dropped to $319 in this January sale

Discounts are continuing to pop up on all sorts of items as part of this year's January sales . And this is one of the best — this 4K TV has just crashed in price by a huge $280.

Right now, the TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV is just $319 at Walmart . If you’ve been searching for something to stream all the latest and greatest movies — this is it. It's one of the best early Super Bowl TV deals we've seen.

For a 55-inch 4K TV, this is one of the best deals around. This TV is bright and offers a high level of detail for the price. You’ll have access to voice control, 4 HDMI outputs, UHD and HDR, as well as an easy-to-use remote control and simple setup. And if it sells out, Best Buy has the Android version of this TV for $379.

This TV is well-loved by its users, boasting a strong 4.2-star average rating from 5500 reviews. For just $319, it’s cheaper than most other 4K sets and the 55” screen means you won’t be left struggling to see the details.

There’s no need to worry about streaming services, either — this Roku TV gives you access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and more, so you’ll be able to watch to your heart’s content. Thanks to Roku resolving their spat with Google and working out a new deal, Roku TV owners can still use YouTube TV, too.

A great feature of this TV is its simplicity. With a quick setup process, you’ll be able to start watching your new TV right away, and the simple menus mean you’ll easily be able to switch between inputs to access your games consoles or Blu-Ray player. The remote has also been simplified — most of the extraneous inputs found on normal remotes have been removed, and you can also use voice controls to find what you want to watch.