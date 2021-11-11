Act fast! Our favorite Le Creuset pans are $120 off in this Black Friday deal

If you love using cast iron to cook, then this is one of the best Black Friday deals to take advantage of. With the sales season starting earlier than ever this year, there are already plenty of Black Friday kitchen appliance deals out there, but we can’t ignore cookware, and that’s where this discount stands out from the crowd.

There’s low stock already, but you can still grab a Le Creuset cast iron sauteuse pan at Amazon for just $179 ; that’s a huge saving of $120 off the full price. Le Creuset enameled cast iron has a reputation for being the best cast iron cookware, and with good reason. It distributes heat throughout the pan evenly and is very easy to clean too, thanks to the enamelled finish. These pans look stunning too, with several colorways on offer.

This Le Creuset sauteuse pan is ideal for searing and frying as you cook and can easily be transferred from the stove to the oven. It has a 3 ½ quart capacity, meaning it can serve two to four people, and it’s dishwasher-safe too. It works on ceramic, electric, gas, halogen and induction stove-tops.

The Le Creuset sauteuse pan is currently $179 at Amazon in the Flame, Caribbean and Cerise colorways. If stock runs out here, then they can also be found on the Le Creuset website for $180 in the Cerise, Flame and Deep Teal colors.

Reasons to buy the Le Creuset cast iron sauteuse pan

The Le Creuset sauteuse pan is a great purchase if you love to cook with cast iron, or even if you’re interested in trying it for the first time. Unlike exposed cast iron, it won’t need seasoning because of its enamelled coating — and being dishwasher-safe, it’s also very easy to clean. This makes it as low-maintenance as cast iron can get.

It has a 3 ½ quart capacity, so can hold enough for up to four people, and being a sauteuse pan, it features sloping sides and a wide flat surface area for simmering. It’s a great shape for searing, frying and braising — making it a very versatile design. While its cast iron design has some weight to it at just over 10 pounds, this is to be expected, and cast iron features useful qualities which you can’t get in stainless steel or copper.

Cast iron retains heat more effectively than other metals, which helps provide a crispy, seared texture and better browning. This material is also nonstick, built to last and provides a great flavor after every use. Le Creuset, in particular, also boasts an iconic look thanks to the colorful, bright exteriors, and it offers a huge range of cookware so you can take full advantage of cast iron in the kitchen.