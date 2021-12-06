Hurry! Nintendo Switch bundle in stock at Walmart now for $299

Nintendo Switch stock has been hard to find since Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals died down. That's why this Walmart Nintendo Switch deal is a total score if you're still searching for a console.

Walmart is now offering this Nintendo Switch bundle for $299. The bundle includes the console, a Switch carrying case, and a complimentary Nintendo Switch Online membership for one year. The membership alone normally costs $19 per year, making this bundle one of the best Nintendo Switch deals you can get now.

Nintendo Switch bundle deal (live)

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles ever. This bundle includes the Switch console, a Switch carrying case, and a 1-year Switch Online membership for the price of the console alone.

Considering the Nintendo Switch Carrying Case (Neon Blue) costs $35, you save over $50 with this bundle. More importantly, you get your hands on a Switch console in time for the holidays.

You should know the Nintendo Switch console rarely goes on sale, even during major sales events like Black Friday. Compelling bundles like this are the best Nintendo Switch deals you'll find.

What about the Nintendo Switch OLED? The bundle doesn't apply to the latest version of Nintendo's versatile console, which features a beautiful OLED screen, redesigned kickstand, and ethernet port. However, it's likely some retailers may hold a Nintendo Switch OLED restock as we inch closer to the holidays. Keep it locked to Tom's Guide for savings all holiday season long.