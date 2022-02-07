Act fast! MacBook Pro 14-inch just hit lowest price ever on Amazon

Good news for Mac fans. Presidents Day laptop sales are ramping up and we just spotted one of the best discounts of the year.

For a limited time, Amazon has the new 14-inch MacBook Pro on sale for $1,749.99. It's on sale for $1,949.99 ($50 off), but during checkout Amazon takes another $200 off for a final price of $1,749.99. That's one of the best MacBook deals we've ever seen and the lowest price ever for this laptop.

MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,749 @ Amazon

Save $250: The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port.

In our Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) review, we named this the MacBook Pro everyone has been waiting for. It features amazing performance from its super-fast M1 Pro (or the faster M1 Max if you pay more), a gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR display, and the thinner bezels it's long needed.

The configuration on sale (which is the base model) features a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with 3024 x 1964 resolution, Apple M1 Pro chip (10-core CPU, 16-core GPU), 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage.

Other highlights include epic battery life, as the MacBook Pro 14-inch lasted over 14 hours on our web surfing test. Charging is easier now, too, thanks to a convenient included MagSafe charger with a magnetic connection.

Creative pros will appreciate that Apple includes an HDMI port on this MacBook Pro along with an SD Card slot. In addition, there's 3 Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports. Make a lot of video calls? You'll like the sharp 1080p FaceTime camera on board, even if the webcam sits in a notch at the top of the display. Editing movies, recording music and illustrating are all seamless experiences thanks to the M1 Pro processor.

This machine has earned its spot on our best laptops list. This deal won't last long, so get it while you can.