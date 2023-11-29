Act fast! Canon Pixma printer just $59 in Cyber Week deal

I've tested dozens of printers over the years and Canon's lineup frequently outperforms the competition. This is especially true in the lower and mid-tier price ranges where print quality and features from Canon's premium machines trickle down. If you're looking for a new printer, Amazon is offering an epic sale on the all-in-one Pixma right now.

For a limited time, you can get the Canon Pixma TR420 for just $59 at Amazon. That's $40 off and the lowest price I've ever seen for this feature-packed machine.

Canon PIXMA TR4720: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

Right now you can get the Canon PIXMA TR4720 on sale for just $59. The machine features dual-sided printing and an auto-document feeder to scan multiple pages at once. You can send documents to it from your phone and print photos without borders through a simple interface.

Price check: $59 @ Best Buy

Although this version of the Pixma is a bit bulky and lacks a touchscreen, its matte black finish fits into any room. Setting it up is as easy as plugging it and connecting it to the app. Once paired you can connect it to your network and other devices. You'll primarily kick off print jobs from the phone app or your computer. Should you need to make a quick copy or fax the large simple buttons and LCD display are easy to see and press.

This machine automatically duplex (two-sided) prints documents to help you cut down your paper usage. It also has an auto-document feeder to scan multi-page documents so you don't have to feed each individual page one by one. These features are typically reserved for more premium printers so it's impressive to see a sub-$100 machine ship with them.

It's easy to get lost in the weeds when it comes to specs but this printer's 4800 x 1200 DPI is sharp enough for school and professional work documents. Pictures also come out quite clear and the Pixma automatically removes borders from photo prints. While it may not have the fastest print speeds this is a capable all-in-one printer that can scan, copy, print, and fax from one place.

