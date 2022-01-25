Act fast! Apple AirPods 2 are just $99 right now on Amazon

Looking to save on AirPods? Then check out one of the best AirPods deals around, which can get you Apple's 2nd-Generation wireless earbuds for less than $100.

Yes, for a limited time the Apple AirPods are $99 on Amazon. That's a savings of $60 on the usual price and a full $70 less than you'd pay for the AirPods 3.

AirPods: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

The AirPods are now $60 off in this great Amazon deal. They include a standard Apple charging case and Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

The 2nd-Gen AirPods are usually the least-expensive AirPods, of course, but this is a particularly good deal. While we've seen them on sale for as low as $89 in the past, it's still hard to complain about a $60 discount.

Even though they're the cheapest AirPods Apple currently offers, you won't be losing that much in the way of features and functions compared to the AirPods 3. With quick pairing, a lightweight design, and high-quality audio, these are the best AirPods to get if you're on a budget.

So, what do you miss out on? Well, these AirPods don't come with Adaptive EQ and Spatial Audio, water resistance or a wireless charging case, all which are present on the AirPods 3. But you can still power the case up with a standard Lightning cable and you'll get 5 hours of listening time on one charge, or 24 hours of playback with the charging case. The AirPods 3 are only slightly ahead in this regard, offering 6 hours and 30 hours respectively). There's no ANC either, but if you want that you'll need to opt for the much more expensive AirPods Pro.

All told, the second-generation AirPods are a great option at their regular price and a steal at just $99. But if you're still not sure these are your perfect earbuds, our lists of the best wireless earbuds and the best headphone deals will help you decide.