Forget iPad Pro M2: The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 is $200 of right now

Apple just introduced us to the new iPad Pro 2022, with an M2 chip that figures to deliver moderate but meaningful improvements over last year's models. Still, the iPad Pro 2021 remains one of the best iPads you can buy, and if you don't absolutely need to have the latest model, now's a great time to score some sweet deals on the older tablet.

Case in point: The excellent 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (128GB) is on sale for $899 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a significant drop of $200 off its $1,099 price tag, matching the lowest price we've ever seen on this top-tier iPad. Want more than 128GB of storage? Good news: Amazon's also knocking $200 off the price of the 256GB model (opens in new tab) and 512GB model (opens in new tab).

Amazon offered a similar discount last month, so it's great to see the company bring it back for those of us who missed out the first time around. This is one of the best Apple deals you can score right now, and we expect more in the coming weeks as the holiday shopping season draws nigh and the best Black Friday deals start to surface.

(opens in new tab) iPad Pro 2021 12.9" (128GB): $1,099 $899 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's currently discounting the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 by $200 across the board. The iPad Pro 2021 is one of the best tablets (opens in new tab) on the market right now, with Apple's powerful M1 chip, a gorgeous mini-LED panel and 5G support.

Still on the fence? Check out our iPad Pro 2021 (12.9-inch) review for an in-depth rundown of this premium tablet's strengths and weaknesses. We love this tablet's gorgeous mini-LED display and speedy performance (courtesy of Apple's M1 chip). If you kit it out with a Magic Keyboard (opens in new tab) and Apple Pencil (opens in new tab), the iPad Pro 2021 is a solid device for both creative tasks and getting work done.

Whether you’re looking for a laptop replacement or a nice gift for a loved one, the iPad Pro 2021 is likely to fit the bill. It’s also worth noting that iPad deals typically sell out pretty quick, so it's a good idea to pull the trigger sooner rather than later if you're interested.