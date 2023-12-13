9 best TV deals that will arrive before Christmas — starting at $269

Looking for a new TV for the holidays? Some of our favorite TVs are on sale at all-time low prices right now, and if you act quickly most of them will arrive in time for the big day.

Our choice for the best TV on the market, the Hisense 65-inch U8K ULED 4K TV is $898 at Amazon. This deal takes $500 off and brings it down to its lowest price ever. Plus, based on my selected delivery location Amazon indicates it'll arrive in plenty of time to catch the best Christmas movies.

Christmas TV deals — Deals that'll arrive fast

Amazon 43" Fire TV Omni: was $399 now $269 @ Amazon

Save $140 on this 43-inch Fire TV. This model offers 4K resolution, HDR support and hands-free Alexa. For movie lovers, the Fire TV Omni has Dolby Vision support and instant access to all the streaming services you could want via the slick Fire TV interface. It also offers deep Alexa integration and can be controlled with just your voice.

Hisense 55” U6K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $579 now $448 @ Amazon

The Hisense U6K is the cheapest Mini-LED TV we’ve seen so far. The TV sports 200 local dimming zones and Hisense claims the TV will reach up to 500 nits of brightness. Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision Gaming and Dolby Atmos support are also included. However, with a 60Hz refresh rate and no HDMI 2.1 support, it’s not the best choice for gamers.

Sony Bravia 55" X80K 4K TV: was $699 now $598 @ Amazon

The Sony Bravia X80K TV was already an excellent entry-level model, and at this discounted price it's now an even better value for money. It packs solid picture quality with low input lag and an excellent Google TV interface. It's not an audio powerhouse, but it's an excellent pick if you're looking for a large TV at a relatively modest price.

Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $599 @ Amazon

Amazon's Omni 4K QLED Fire TV is on sale for just $599. Unlike the 2021 model which used LED-LCD technology, this 2022 revamp sports a QLED display, which should give it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. It features, HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.

Hisense 65” U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $898 @ Amazon

If you want a new 65-inch TV and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with a high peak brightness, beautiful contrast and colors, and support for a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

LG C3 65" 4K OLED: was $2,599 now $1,596 @ Amazon

The LG C3 OLED is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we highlighted its perfect blacks, stunning contrast and rich, accurate colors. It's also great for gaming thanks to its Game Optimizer features and 120Hz refresh rate. Add in Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote and it's no wonder we awarded it an Editor's Choice.

Samsung 65” S90C OLED 4K TV: was $2,099 now $1,597 @ Amazon

This premium OLED TV from Samsung delivers superior picture quality with stunning brightness and deep blacks. The Samsung S90C OLED packs HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+/HLG and Dolby Atmos support with Object Sound Tracking lite, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, ATSC 3.0 and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings and the TV comes with a SolarCell remote.

Samsung 65” QN90C QLED 4K TV: was $2,799 now $1,697 @ Amazon

The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED offers best-in-class HDR brightness and excellent overall performance. This TV has HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support, a 120Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1 ports). Also included are Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings integration.