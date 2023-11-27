9 best Brooks Cyber Monday deals I’d shop now — starting at $24

Hurry! If you've been waiting for the Cyber Monday deals to drop to upgrade your running shoes, sports bra, or running leggings, you don't have much time left. To save you from scrolling this Cyber Monday, I've been scrolling so you don't have to, and found some of the best Brooks Cyber Monday deals.

Brooks makes some of the most popular running shoes on the market — from the supportive and reliable Adrenaline GTS, to the super-plush Ghost, designed to be soft and comfortable on easy miles.

Take a look at my favorite deals to shop right now below. Not for you? Check out the best Nike Cyber Monday deals and best Patagonia Cyber Monday deals.

9 of the best Brooks Cyber Monday deals

Brooks Base Hat: was $30 now $24 @ Amazon

Looking for a cap to wear on your runs, this is a great unisex option from Brooks. It's lightweight, quick-drying, and adjustable. There are side vents to let out heat and an internal sweat-wicking band. The 20% discount applies to all three colors: black, asphalt and nightlife/asphalt (the reflective option).

Adrenaline GTS 22: was $140 now $89 @ Brooks

This is last season's model, but don't let this put you off. It's a great option for road runners offering a smooth, supportive and stable ride. This is thanks to the GuideRail technology which are meant to act like bumpers on a bowling alley, providing a stable platform for your feet. The men's shoe is also on sale for $89 at Brooks here.

Brooks Women’s Launch 9 running shoe: was $110 now $49 @ Amazon

A lightweight and breathable running trainer designed with hints of reflectivity to keep you visible on the roads. Designed with something called BioMoGo DNA cushioning, the Launch 9 offers neutral support to help you keep up the pace no matter the distance. You'll have to go through the different color options in you size to find the best deal this Cyber Monday.

Brooks Men's Levitate 5 running shoe: was $150 now $74 @ Amazon

The Levitate 5 running shoes offer an impressive energy return thanks to the lighter DNA AMP midsole technology. The new upper design is meant to have a 'sock-like' fit that will flex and adapt to your strides. This half-price deal is not one to miss!

Brooks Women's Run Visible Tights: was $130 now $84 @ Amazon

Make yourself visible while you run wearing the Brooks Run Visible Tights. Winter running gets pretty chilly but it's not uncommon to still work up a sweat striding through the colder temps which is why these leggings have been engineered with a fabric that balances warmth and breathability. Grab a pair now while they are less than $100!

Notch Thermal Hoodie 2.0: was $98 now $73 @ Brooks

As the temperature drops, you'll want layers like this thermal hoodie to keep you warm on cold evening or morning runs. This one has built-in mittens, a clever watch opening, and pockets for your tech, plus you can save 25% today, and if you spend over $110 on Brooks, they'll chuck in a free running belt.

Momentum Thermal Tight: was $99 now $68 with code BROOKSCYBER

Built for running in the cold, these thermal tights have a zipped pocket for your phone, and a stay-put fit to allow you to move freely on the run. You can save an extra 10% today with the code BROOKSCYBER.

Shield Hybrid Vest 2.0: was $120 now $81 with code BROOKSCYBER

I've run five marathons, and I love the look of this running gilet for running in the cold. It has side pockets to stash your running gloves when the weather heats up, and zipped pockets for your essentials, plus you can save 35% on it today. The men's version of this jacket is also on sale here.