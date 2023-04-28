40 early Memorial Day deals you can shop now — TVs from $64, 40% off mattresses

The last weekend of April is traditionally a quiet one, but leave it to retailers to shake things up. From Best Buy to Walmart, multiple retailers are offering sneak peeks of their Memorial Day sales with sitewide discounts that take up to 40% off some of our favorite gear and household items.

Remember, Memorial Day isn't till May 29, but retailers like offering early bargains way ahead of the actual holiday. I've been tracking retail holidays for over a decade and can spot a true price low from a faux flash sale. So I've combed through this weekend's best sales to pick out the top deals I'd buy myself. Keep in mind that there's a chance some of these could get cheaper as we approach Memorial Day, but I don't foresee them being significantly cheaper. In other words, these are the best preview sales you can shop right now.

TVs

(opens in new tab) Smart TV sale: smart TVs from $64 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

From Amazon Fire TVs to Roku TVs, Best Buy has smart TVs on sale from $64 as part of its spring sale. While some of the cheaper models are 720p sets (suitable for home offices or children's rooms), there are plenty of solid bargains on larger 4K sets. This is the lowest starting price we've ever seen for smart TVs. Amazon offers similar TV deals from $79 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Insignia 50" F30 4K Fire TV: was $399 now $219 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote and three HDMI 2.1 ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba C350 75" 4K Fire TV: was $899 now $569 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It's part of Toshiba's 2021 lineup of Fire TVs. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. As part of its current deals, the TV is on sale at its lowest price yet.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 55" U8H Mini LED 4K TV: was $699 now $649 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Our pick for the best value TV of 2022 just got cheaper courtesy of this epic Super Bowl TV deal at Best Buy. The 55-inch Hisense U8H offers Mini-LED lighting at an affordable price tag. Its peak brightness exceeds any TV around at this price point and its color reproduction is as good as some of this year's best TVs. You also get a 120Hz refresh rate that's great for sports and gaming.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 48" OLED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $844 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

We named this stunning television the best TV of 2022. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. All sizes are on sale, but the 48-inch model just got an additional price cut in cart. (Plus, it's cheaper than the smaller 42-inch model). By comparison, Best Buy offers it for $899 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) LG A2 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $896 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Back in stock! The 55-inch A2 is on sale at Best Buy. It was $799 over Black Friday, which makes this the second-best price we've ever seen for this 55-inch TV. The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. Best Buy offers the same price (opens in new tab), but stock is limited.

Apple

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $199 @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This is their lowest price ever. By comparison, Amazon has them for $229 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down.

(opens in new tab) 10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern table.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $1,049 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life. B&H Photo offers the same price (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2022 MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18:20 battery life.

Bedding

(opens in new tab) DreamCloud Duvet: was $129 now $59 @ DreamCloud (opens in new tab)

The DreamCloud Duvet is super-soft and made of breathable cotton for warmth in winter and cool sleeping in the summer. We've been using it for over a year love how it seals in warm air during the winter, yet is fully breathable during the hot summer months. The queen is on sale for just $59 (was $129).

(opens in new tab) Sealy Lux Pet Dog Bed: was $99 now $80 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Sealy Lux Pet Dog Bed holds a spot in our best dog bed guide. Its orthopaedic design provides support for pets with arthritis or bone problems, whereas its "Certipur Foam" is made without mercury or heavy metals, allowing your dog to doze in a completely non-toxic environment. By comparison, Sealy sells it from $99 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Tempur-Topper Supreme: was $319 now $191 @ Tempur-Pedic (opens in new tab)

Editor's Choice: Tempur-Pedic is taking 40% off its mattress toppers, which are great for extending the life of your current mattress. The Editor's Choice Tempur-Topper Supreme sits at the top of our list of the best mattress toppers. It adds 3 inches of Tempur's proprietary foam to your mattress. It's now on sale for just $191 in twin size (was $319) or $251 in queen size (was $419), which is one of the best mattress topper deals we've seen so far.

(opens in new tab) Siena Mattress: was $499 now $199 @ Siena (opens in new tab)

$399 queen mattress! The Siena Mattress is a very affordable memory foam mattress from the same company behind Nectar and DreamCloud. Its medium-firmness feel should suit most sleepers and we like that it has five layers of memory foam and polyfoam, with a breathable cover to help you sleep cooler at night. In our Siena Memory Foam mattress review, we said it offers excellent temperature regulation, superb edge support, and low motion transfer for a very low price. As part of its mattress sale — Siena is offering the twin for $199 (was $499), whereas the queen is $399 (was $699). You also get a 180-night trial with free shipping and returns.

(opens in new tab) DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $839 now $499 @ DreamCloud (opens in new tab)

40% off! The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest we've reviewed. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review, we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its flash sale — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $499 (was $839) or the queen for $799 (was $1,332). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial.

(opens in new tab) Helix Midnight Mattress: was $936 now $749 @ Helix (opens in new tab)

Save 20% + free pillows: As part of its current sale, Helix is taking 20% off sitewide via coupon "SPRINGSALE20". Even better, all deals come with two free pillows. After discount, you can get the Midnight (twin) for $749 (was $936) or the queen for $1,099 (was $1,374). In our Helix Midnight Mattress review, we said the hybrid mattress delivers the comfort and support you'd expect of a pricier model. It's also an excellent choice for side sleepers, with memory foam that relieves pressure by cradling pressure points along your body. Meanwhile, the mattress' coils offer a little bounce, limit motion transfer, and boost airflow to keep you cool as you sleep.

Smartphones

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: $2/month w/ unlimited @ AT&T (opens in new tab)

AT&T is now offering the Pixel 6a for $2/month with no trade-in required. You'll need to upgrade or sign up for an unlimited plan, but upon doing so you can score the Pixel 6a for just $2/month. In our Pixel 6a review, we called Google's phone the best sub-$500 phone on the market. Keep in mind a Pixel 7a could be announced in the coming weeks, but the 6a remains a great value.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A53: was $449 now $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Galaxy A53 is one of the best cheap phones you can buy. In our review, we said it's worth every penny and the ultrawide camera and dedicated night mode go a long way in making this a great budget alternative. It features a 6.5-inch AMOLED 2400 x 1080 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Exynos 1280 CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 64MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 5MP macro (f/2.4), 5MP depth (f/2.4), and a 32MP (f/2.2) front camera.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14: up to $800 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon is taking up to $800 off the iPhone 14 with trade-in and select 5G unlimited plans. Plus, if you're switching from a competing carrier you'll get a $200 eGift card. Alternatively, you can get a free iPad (9th gen) and Apple Watch SE (2022) with your iPhone purchase. Note that both devices would need separate data plans.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The S23 features a 6.1-inch AMOLED 2340 x 1080 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto (3x zoom) accompanied by a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 review we called it a big enough performance boost for other Android phone users to consider Samsung's latest flagship. (Although Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 owners may want to hold on the upgrade).

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: was $1,199 now $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

It's a year old, but the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is still a great value. In our Galaxy S22 Ultra review, we said the Editor's Choice phone is easily the most powerful and versatile Android phone this side of a foldable. It features the best display we've tested in a phone, and Samsung's much improved cameras, which are great in low light. The battery life could be better (10:18 in our tests), but overall this is a smartphone worthy of of its Ultra moniker.

Smart home

(opens in new tab) Ring Indoor Cam: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Ring Indoor Cam is a compact, plug-in indoor camera that lets you see, hear, and speak to people and pets from your phone, tablet, or Echo device. It's $20 off and currently at its lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $44 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2022 Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy if you're on a budget. The new model features eero built-in and a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen): was $59 now $54 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) comes adorned with either an owl or dragon design, but otherwise has all the same features as the Echo Dot (5th Gen). You'll get access to kid-friendly Alexa skills, parental controls and a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus. Note: This Echo Dot has been as low as $29 in the past.

(opens in new tab) Ring Solar Steplight w/ Bridge: was $109 now $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Designed for steps and walkways, the Ring Solar Steplight provides 50 lumens of light when motion is detected. When connected to the Ring Bridge (included), you can also get mobile notifications, set schedules, turn the lights on/off, customize settings, and connect to other Ring devices via the Ring app. It's now at its lowest price of 2023.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): was $129 now $84 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The new Echo Show 8 is the best Alexa smart display for budget-minded shoppers. It upgrades its predecessor's 1MP camera with a 13MP lens. The new camera also has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls.

Fitness

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: was $149 now $129 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Fitbit Charge 5 is a brilliant little tracker, with a bright color screen and a number of features usually reserved for Fitbit's more premium watches — including an electrodermal activity sensor (EDA) and an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG). We named it the best Fitbit you can buy out of the company's entire range of trackers.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 45 (GPS): was $199 now $139 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Want to get a running watch, but don't want to spend a lot? Then the Forerunner 45 is your best option. It has great battery life and a nice big screen. It's perfect for new runners as well as veterans.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Instinct (GPS): was $229 now $179 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a basic sports watch that can last a long time on a charge and track all of your outdoor adventures, this Garmin Instinct is for you. It has a 3-axis compass and a barometric altimeter, and can track GPS, Glonass, and Galileo satellites. It's rated to withstand all sorts of bumps and shocks, and can last up to 40 hours using Ultratrack mode.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: was $279 now $219 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This fifth-generation Galaxy smartwatch boasts a suite of Google Watch OS functionality and extra Samsung features. Benefit from advanced sleep coaching, body composition analysis, daily workout memory, and more. And despite being excellent for fitness, the Watch 5 performs brilliantly as a smartwatch with longer-lasting battery life and a clean stripped back look in a range of pastel colors.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm/WiFi): was $249 now $219 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy has the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 on sale for just $249. The Galaxy Watch 4 has a sporty aesthetic, plus a cool body composition analysis feature, and revamped Wear OS software. In our Galaxy Watch 4 review, we named it Samsung's best smartwatch ever.

Robot vacuums

(opens in new tab) Anker Eufy 25C: was $249 now $96 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Anker Eufy 25C is one of the least-expensive robot vacs we've seen. The smart vac can be controlled via smartphone app or via voice commands. It features a triple brush cleaning system and can clean both carpets and hard floors. Best of all, it has built-in drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs.

(opens in new tab) iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $111 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO: was $549 now $399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Roomba i3+EVO has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. It also features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair. It's also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which means you can clean your home via voice commands.

(opens in new tab) Ecovacs Deebot X1 Turbo Robot Vacuum: was $1,349 now $849 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Deebot X1 Turbo is part vacuum, part mop. It features Ecovacs' TrueMapping 2.0, which scans and creates maps of your home in minutes. It features Ecovacs' own "Yiko" voice assistant along with support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Kitchen and outdoors

(opens in new tab) Yeti Wine Tumbler: was $25 now $20 @ Yeti (opens in new tab)

Take your vino to the great outdoors, or to your backyard. For a limited time, Yeti is taking 20% off its wine tumblers. The 10-ounce tumblers feature a smooth-sliding lid that'll keep your wine cool and safe from pesky mosquitoes. Deal ends May 4th at 11:59 p.m. (CT).

(opens in new tab) Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Grill: was $259 now $159 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Countertop Grill serves as an excellent smokeless, indoor electric grill. For rainy days when you're craving BBQ but can't get outdoors, the Ninja Foodi has you covered. It can fry, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate.