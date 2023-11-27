3 best Cyber Monday deals on Dyson hair dryers — Airwrap, Supersonic and more

Cyber Monday officially starts today, and naturally there’s some great Cyber Monday deals to be had. You can save big on premium brands, including the likes of Dyson. Products here tend to be an expensive investment, and Dyson’s hair care range is no exception.

The good news is, when it comes to Cyber Monday, prices will be reduced — some even to the cheapest we’ve ever seen, and it seems Dyson is taking part this year. Its hair dryers are seeing significant reductions to all-new low prices, so whether you’ve always wanted the Airwrap or the Supersonic Hair Dryer, now’s your chance to grab a bargain. I’ve rounded up the 3 best Cyber Monday deals on Dyson hair dryers below, so you can get the best value possible.

Top 3 Cyber Monday deals on Dyson hair dryers

I’d buy these 3 Cyber Monday deals on Dyson hair dryers

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

You can now save $100 on the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer at Amazon, taking it down to just $11 short of the cheapest price it’s ever been. It features 3 speed settings alongside 4 heat settings, and has a cold shot function to set your hair. A magnetized styling concentrator attachment is included as well, so you can focus the airflow. It’s available at Dyson for a steeper price of $329 , but you do get more attachments with this bundle.

Dyson Airstrait Hair Straighteners: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

CHEAPEST PRICE EVER! Dyson’s latest hair care tool, the Airstrait is now on discount at Amazon, taking it to its lowest price ever. It heats and directs air to style your air from wet to straight in one swoop, with less heat damage versus traditional iron plates. There are three preset temperatures to choose from when styling wet hair — 175°F, 230°F and 285°F — or alternatively, you can use 250°F, 285°F or boost mode to refresh and straighten dry hair. Three airflow speeds gives you effective control of the power and the LCD screen provides a premium finish. Don’t forget to select the coupon to get this discount.