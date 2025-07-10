I love my Dyson Airwrap, but this hair styler gives me insane volume and is less than $30 in the Prime Day sale
Bye bye Dyson, I've found my new favorite hair tool
Here at Tom's Guide we have been keeping up with all of the best Amazon Prime Day deals, and I am always on the lookout for the latest beauty deals. So when I stumbled upon this genuinely unhinged discount on one of the most popular hair styling tools, I had to share it!
For most of my hair styling needs, the Dyson Airwrap is my go to multi-tool... but there are some things it just can't do. I have very curly hair and so when I need to smooth it out, a little bit of heat can work wonders, and that's where the Dyson lacks.
Enter Revlon.
The Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus is currently available for $28 at Amazon. Yes, less than $30 for a hair styler than is a staple in my hair routine. It's regular list price is $69 so this is a crazy 60% saving.
This Revlon brush is a fan favorite for a reason — it gives hair results that could be straight out of the salon. I can style my hair from wet to dry in far less time than when I use my Dyson Airwrap. There are no attachments to fiddle with, and while you can only achieve a voluptuous blowout, it does so perfectly and without fuss. While not as heat-free as the Dyson, the Revlon does reduce heat exposure by cutting down drying time by half.
Like I said, my hair is curly so I appreciate a little heat now and again to tame the frizz. In truth, I have no idea how to deal with my curls, so I have tried absolutely every method you can think of to try and smooth and straighten my hair. This is how I know the Revlon One Step is one of the best out there.
And when I say it uses heat, that is in comparison to the Dyson Airwrap. The Revlon actually causes 50% less heat damage than regular styling with heat tools like straighteners and curlers. I can feel the difference too, and after a year of using the Revlon my hair has grown more than ever before and is so healthy!
The hair styler has four heat settings; low, medium, high and cool. Being able to switch between these settings helps to reduce heat exposure, and the cool setting helps to set the hair in the desired style.
It has a 2.4-inch barrel so you can get super close to the root. I can get even closer to the root with this than when I use the similar Dyson attachment. The barrel head of the Revlon is also detachable to the styler is easy to store.
On top of the fast and easy wet to dry styling, the process of refreshing my hair the next day couldn't be more stress free. Curly hair is a chore to maintain in any style but when weather gets humid, like this time of year, a day two refresh is essential... if a little bit of a hassle.
With the Revlon styler it takes me a matter of two minutes to take y hair from frizz-city to smooth and shiny, all without losing any of the volume. So, for me, this insane 60% of deal is essential.
Ashley is a staff writer on the the Reviews team at Tom’s Guide. She has a master’s degree in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University and a BA in Journalism, Media and Sociology. She has written for titles including Women’s Health UK, writing health and wellness stories, and Virgin Radio UK, specializing in entertainment news and celebrity interviews. She has reported on a variety of topics including music, literature, motorsport, entertainment and health, and has her own bookish newsletter, Ashley’s Reading Nook.She has previously reviewed live music events, books, and wellness products but finding the best way to listen to new music releases is essential for Ashley, so discovering the top audio equipment on the market is what she does best.When she is not testing out the latest tech, you can find her either curled up with a cup of tea and a good fantasy novel or out hiking.
