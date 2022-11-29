17 best Cyber Week deals you can get right now

Cyber Monday may be over, but the holiday season is just getting started. Over the next few weeks, retailers will bombard you with sales as we inch our way closer to Christmas.

Just like Black Friday started in October, many Cyber Monday deals are being extended into Cyber Week. However, we'd caution against waiting too long to make your purchase. Many deals are selling out and there's no telling when — or if — these deals will return.

So we're rounding up the best Cyber Week deals you can still get right now. From budget 4K TVs to our favorite kitchen appliances, here are the best holiday deals still in stock at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more.

Best Cyber Monday deals right now

(opens in new tab) Luna Weighted Blanket: was $124 now $76 @Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're after a premium weighted blanket, this is a great offer. Coming in at number one in our best weighted blankets (opens in new tab), the Luna blanket is 100% Oeko-Tex certified breathable cotton and filled with premium glass beads, for maximum comfort and relaxation. These are also machine washable. This offer currently stands for the Queen size (15lbs). Remember to apply the on-page digital coupon to save 10% and drop the price to $76 at final checking.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 42" OLED 4K TV: was $1,596 now $896 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is the TV I personally purchased over the weekend. We named this stunning television the best TV (opens in new tab) of 2022. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. All sizes are on sale, but the 42-inch model just got an additional price cut. Heads up, sometimes Amazon sells via a third party retailer. Should that happen again, Best Buy offers the same price (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's no longer Apple's latest Air, but it's an amazing deal at this price.

(opens in new tab) TCL 65" 4K QLED TV: was $599 now $549 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Editor's Choice TV: The TCL S546 is our favorite QLED TV when it comes to value. In our TCL 5-series review (opens in new tab), we said it offered killer performance and a wide variety of features. These include support for Dolby Vision/HLG/HDR10/HDR10 Plus, voice remote with Alexa support, auto game mode, and Google TV. This is a great value.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: for $1/month @ AT&T (opens in new tab)

Phone deals don't get cheaper than this, folks. Right now AT&T has the Pixel 6a on sale for $1/month. In our Pixel 6a review (opens in new tab), we called Google's phone the best sub-$500 phone on the market. It offers a bright display and better performance than its closest Android rival, the Galaxy A53. Don't want to be tied down to AT&T — Amazon has the unlocked Pixel 6a on sale for $299 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $229 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This isn't as cheap as Cyber Monday, but this is still a solid discount in my book. The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review (opens in new tab), we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level.

(opens in new tab) Toy sale: deals from $6 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

I don't have any kids — nor am I shopping for any — but this sale merits a mention. Walmart is offering some of the best toy discounts I've seen this month. The retailer has Lego sets, Barbie figures, Hot Wheels tracks, and board games on sale from $6. For instance, you can get the (pictured) Lego Creator Animals Bundle for $34 (opens in new tab), a discount of $25 off.

(opens in new tab) Alexa devices: deals from $18 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Outside of Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best time of year to buy any Alexa-powered device. For instance, right now Amazon has practically all of its Alexa devices on sale from $18. Even the newly-launched 2022 Echo Dot is on sale for $40 (opens in new tab) and it comes with a free Philips Hue Smart Bulb.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Lowest price. The Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender can mix, blend, juice, and process all of your favorite foods. It has a high-volume 72-ounce blender capacity and also includes a 64-ounce round bowl that doubles as a food processor along with two 16-ounce blender cups with built-in blades for smoothies and shakes. It's been on sale for $159 in the past, but it's now back at an all-time price low.

(opens in new tab) iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $128 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

I'm including this deal with a small caveat. It was actually cheaper (on sale for $77) earlier this month. However, that price lasted for less than 24 hours and I don't think we'll see it again at that price point. That said, even at its current price this is still a solid deal. Why? Because it's our favorite budget robot vacuum. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review (opens in new tab), we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: was $179 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fitbit Charge 5 is one of the best Fitbits (opens in new tab)on the market. It’s got a built-in GPS which is fast and accurate, a bright, always-on display, and the addition of some of the more high-tech features Fitbit usually reserves for its more expensive trackers, including an electrodermal activity sensor (EDA) and an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG).

(opens in new tab) Nespresso sale: deals from $118 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

I miss my old Nespresso machine. Although I own a different coffee maker now, this sale is very tempting. Amazon is knocking up to 40% off a wide range of Nespresso machines as part of its Black Friday sales. After discount, deals start from $118. Not sure which model to get? The Nespresso VertuoPlus is on sale for $118 (opens in new tab) (was $169). We named it the best Nespresso machine (opens in new tab) you can get because it makes both coffee and espresso in a variety of sizes from single/double espresso shots to 5-ounce and 8-once cups of coffee. It's designed for use with Nespresso Vertuo capsules only.

(opens in new tab) 10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

I normally don't like to recommend previous-gen devices, but Apple gear holds up so well, that oftentimes I do recommend previous-gen kit. Take the 10.2-inch iPad, for instance. It features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage. You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. It's no longer at its lowest $269 price, but this is still a decent discount.

(opens in new tab) Asus VivoBook 14 Pro OLED Laptop: was $599 now $449 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

There are a lot of cheap laptops on sale these days. However, if you want a laptop with a little more horsepower — one that won't buckle if you try to open two apps — then this is a reliable pick. With its beautiful 14-inch 2880 x 1800 (2.8K) OLED display, thin bezels, and svelte profile, the VivoBook 14 Pro looks like a $1,000 laptop, but costs much less. In our Asus VivoBook 14 Pro review (opens in new tab), we said this notebook is great for day-to-day office work, but also ideal for entertainment. It sports a Core i5-11300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. It's now on sale for just $449, which is actually $50 cheaper than it was on Black Friday proper.

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest 2 (128GB) w/ 2 free games: was $399 now $349 @ Meta (opens in new tab)

Yes, we're still mad they raised the price, but the Meta Quest 2 is simply the best VR headset out there. For a limited time you can get a new one at a discounted price with two free games (Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber) included. Meta and participating retailers are offering the 128GB model for $349 instead of $399, while the 256GB version is down to $429 from $499. In our Meta Quest 2 review (opens in new tab), we called the Meta Quest 2 the best VR headset you can buy. Best Buy (opens in new tab) and Amazon (opens in new tab) offer the same deal.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba C350 75" 4K Fire TV: was $899 now $649 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It's part of Toshiba's 2021 lineup of Fire TVs, but it still offers a nice roster of modern features. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. The TV is now on sale at its lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $799 now $599 @ DreamCloud (opens in new tab)

Free $499 bedding set. I'm shopping for a mattress this holiday season and this is the one at the top of my list. The 14-inch DreamCloud is one of the tallest we've reviewed. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review (opens in new tab), we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its rare flash sale — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $599 (was $799) or the queen for $899 (was $1,199). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial. Plus, you get a free mattress protector, sheet set, and pillows.

