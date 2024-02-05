Logitech G Promo Codes for February 2024

FAQs

Is Logitech G shipping free? All Logitech G orders worth $29 or more come with free standard delivery (except for selected products, which will be marked in item descriptions). You can also opt for faster delivery, but this will incur an additional fee. Make sure to check for any shipping fees at the checkout before you place your order.

What is Logitech G Hub? Logitech G Hub is the brand's own bespoke software designed to allow users to customize devices and layouts. The keys, buttons, paddles, wheels and other controls of controllers, joysticks & racing wheels can be reassigned, letting users design their own layout. Different configurations can be saved and assigned to individual devices, allowing a whole suite of gaming peripherals to be set up individually. The software can be downloaded for Windows & Mac OS.

Can I get a Logitech G student discount? Yes, students can save up to 25% off their orders when they register with a valid UNiDAYS account. You can verify through the website at the checkout.

Can I buy refurbished Logitech G devices? Yes, Logitech G sells a range of refurbished devices. These are second-hand or returned products that have been tested and repaired where needed to ensure they are like-new. These devices are covered by a returns policy, and are often sold at a discounted rate.

Can I return devices to Logitech G? Yes, all purchases from Logitech G are covered by a 30-day return period. Should you be unhappy with your purchase for any reason, you can notify their customer support team before the 30 days are up to arrange a free return.

Can I contact the Logitech G customer service team? Yes, you can contact Logitech G by calling +1 646-454-3200. The brand also has a live chat feature that allows you speak with their team from the website. Customers can also find a wide range of product support articles listed on the Logitech G site, including manuals.

Hints and Tips

Shop Logitech G sales: Like many tech brands, Logitech G runs regular sales, with the largest occurring around key retail seasons such as Christmas, Black Friday and Labor Day. We've previously seen as much as 70% off selected devices during these sales, with prices varying depending on the sale and products you're after.

Buy Logitech G refurbished: Logitech G sells a range of refurbished tech through its website. These items are often returned, open-box, or second-hand items, or sometimes discounted models. All items are tested and repaired to ensure they are like-new, and are covered by a returns policy. If you aren't married to having a new device, shopping here can save you up to 20% off.

Refer a friend to Logitech G: Know someone who would like Logitech G's range? You can sign up to become an affiliate of the brand through the website, and you'll be sent affiliate links to send out. Every time someone makes a purchase through your links, you'll earn 5% commission on order totals as store credit.

Join the newsletter: If you want to be kept up to date with the latest from Logitech G, you can join the newsletter for free through the website. Just provide your chosen email address, and info on products, promotions & software will arrive in your inbox on a regular basis. This will also include some exclusives you won't find anywhere else.

Follow the brand on social media: Logitech G can also be found on a number of social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Twitch. Follow the brand on your chosen platforms for another way to stay up to date with the latest info. We've found social media especially handy for catching any competitions & giveaways.

How to use Logitech G Promo Codes 1. Find one of the above Logitech G promo codes you'd like to use and click "Get Code". 2. Copy the revealed code, then navigate over to the Logitech G website, which will have opened in a new tab, to start shopping. 3. Add the item or items you want to buy to your cart as you go, then click on your cart when you're ready to order. 4. At the checkout screen there will be a section on the right side labelled “Order Summary”. Find the option that reads "Promo Code" and click it. 5. Enter your Logitech G promo code and click "Apply" to change your order total.

How we source coupon codes

The coupons you’ll find on Tom’s Guide have been sourced by our dedicated coupons team, who use the web, our relationships with retailers, & our affiliate networks to find the latest codes. The offers on each coupon page are updated every few days to ensure we feature the freshest ways to save, and our commercial team (based in London) also sources exclusive codes and sales info directly from some of the biggest retailers around.

How we test coupon codes

All the coupon codes we list on our pages have been tested by our deals & offers teams to check they work as intended before they’ve been uploaded. You’ll find a wide range of coupons on Tom’s Guide, including free shipping offers, student discounts, and savings on various kinds of products.

To ensure that all listed codes are available to use, we don’t include any one-time use or user-specific coupons. We also provide as much information as we can to keep things as clear as possible - any expiry dates or terms & conditions will be listed alongside the code. Look for the ‘Terms & Conditions’ text - you’ll be able to click this to expand this section for more details.

What to do if a coupon code doesn’t work

We take care to only list tried & tested coupons on our pages, so all codes should be active and confer the listed discount or deal. However, although we keep up to date with expiry dates and any terms & conditions, sometimes retailers change these before we can update our pages.

Should a coupon fail to work as expected, check you meet any listed requirements. These can include minimum spends, multibuy offers, or product-specific promotions (i.e. 10% off selected tablets). You can view all associated requirements by clicking “View terms and conditions” below your code.

If this does not solve your issue, you can contact our customer service team by emailing coupons.tomsguide@futurenet.com. Make sure to let us know which coupon you were trying to use and which page this was listed on, and we’ll be in touch to help as soon as possible.

How we make money

Tom’s Guide makes money from coupons through a commission-based model. We have agreements in place with each retailer on our site - for every purchase made using one of our coupons or deals, we earn a small percentage of the order total back in commission.

Thanks to this model, we can save our customers money without charging them a thing. You won’t pay a penny to get the discounts listed on our pages, so whichever code or deal you choose, you’ll get exactly what it says on the tin.

If you're looking for more information on Tom's Guide coupons, you can also read more about How We Source Coupon Codes and How to Use Them on our dedicated page.