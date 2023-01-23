Why you can trust Tom's Guide Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Logitech G715 Wireless Gaming Keyboard: Specs Key Type: Mechanical

Switch Type: Logitech GX Linear, Tactile or Clicky

Illumination: Full RGB

Size: 14.6 x 6.2 x 1.5 inches

The Logitech G715 Wireless Gaming Keyboard fills a unique niche in the world of PC peripherals. While it’s not the only tenkeyless wireless mechanical keyboard — or the best one overall — it is one of the only high-end models available with a female audience in mind. The G715 is part of the Aurora Collection, which eschews the traditional size, shape and color scheme in favor of something a little smaller and more streamlined. Like the Logitech G705 and the Logitech G735, which are also Aurora gear, the G715 is an excellent accessory.

With a striking aesthetic, two kinds of wireless connectivity, a smart key layout and excellent in-game performance, the G715 is nearly perfect from a design standpoint. The device plays well and looks great — an extremely strange wrist rest notwithstanding. It’s extremely expensive, and not really optimized for people with large hands, but the former is probably unavoidable in a wireless mechanical gaming keyboard, and the latter is by design.

If you’re in the market for a slightly smaller gaming peripheral with a premium feel, and don’t mind paying a hefty $200 for the privilege, the Logitech G715 delivers exactly what it’s supposed to. Read on for our full Logitech G715 Wireless Gaming Keyboard review.

Logitech G715 Wireless Gaming Keyboard review: Design

The Logitech G715 is part of the company’s Aurora Collection, which aims to provide premium PC gaming peripherals for women, or anyone with smaller hands in general. (We have some more information about the collection in our Logitech G705 review.) As such, it’s a bit smaller than you might expect, even considering that it’s a tenkeyless model: 14.6 x 6.2 x 1.5 inches. It should fit easily on most desks, even with its somewhat bulky wrist rest.

Unlike Logitech’s other tenkeyless wireless mechanical gaming keyboard, the Logitech G915 TKL, the G715 uses full-size switches and keycaps rather than low-profile models. As such, the G715 has a pretty staid, traditional appearance — at least until you turn it on. Then, you get full per-key RGB illumination, as well as a gorgeous LED strip on the underside of the device. By default, the lighting is a pleasant pink and blue, although you can change it to whatever you want.

As for the key layout, the G715 has everything you need, apart from a numpad. You get a full row of function keys, full-size arrow keys, and a full set of navigation keys. On top, there are buttons for different connections and lighting options, as well as a full set of media controls, complete with a volume dial. It’s a gorgeous, functional setup.

The one downside here is that the device comes with a wrist rest which is, for lack of a better word, weird. It’s supposed to look bubbly and fluffy, like a cloud, which it does. But the visual flair comes at the cost of sitting flush with the keyboard, so it’s not as comfortable as it could be. It also gives your gaming space a distinct vibe, which I imagine some gamers will adore, and some will find a little too twee.

Logitech G715 Wireless Gaming Keyboard review: Keys

Logitech offers quite a few different key switches throughout its keyboard lineup, and the Logitech G715 employs the GX models. The GX key switches are pretty straightforward, essentially mimicking the standard Cherry MX Red/Brown/Blue lineup. If you buy a G715, you can choose GX Linear, Tactile or Clicky key switches, and they all work as advertised.

Our review model came with GX Linear switches, which require 1.9 mm and slightly less than 50 gram force to actuate. While it’s not quite as comfortable as a Cherry MX Red, it’s the same basic feel, and should satisfy most mechanical keyboard fans. If you’re just upgrading from a membrane keyboard for the first time, it’s an especially satisfying experience.

However, the keyboard clearly has gamers with smaller hands in mind. Even as a man with relatively small hands, I found the keys cramped, and often hit the wrong one by mistake. The keyboard’s compact design is a feature, not a bug, however, considering its target audience. If you can test the keyboard in person before you buy it, it’s worth doing so, just to see whether it fits your fingers.

Logitech G715 Wireless Gaming Keyboard review: Features

Like most modern Logitech gear, the Logitech G715 runs on the Logitech G Hub software. With it, you can reprogram keys, control the extensive RGB lighting, set up profiles for individual games and apps, and customize a few other device-specific settings. It’s a functional piece of software that gets the job done without making you jump through too many hoops.

Otherwise, the big draw of the Logitech G715 is its wireless connectivity. You can hook the device up to a PC via wireless USB dongle, or to a variety of other devices via Bluetooth. Both protocols work well, although USB is much better-suited to gaming. However, with the lighting active, the G715 offers only 25-30 hours of battery life, which is not a tremendous amount, as wireless gaming gear goes. You’ll probably have to recharge the device once per week. Granted, a keyboard is a stationary object, so recharging it is no great inconvenience. But you’ll have to remain assiduous to be sure that the device doesn’t go dead in the middle of an important multiplayer session.

Logitech G715 Wireless Gaming Keyboard review: Performance

When it comes to gaming, the Logitech G715 delivers. I tested the device with Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition , High On Life , Cyberpunk 2077 and Lost Ark and found that it performed well across the board. The device parsed my commands quickly and accurately, and the comfortable mechanical key switches made it easy to play for hours at a time, whether I was using talking guns to fend off bizarre aliens, or driving through the dystopian streets of Night City.

While the G715 doesn’t have any extra keys, you can reprogram a variety of keys and create individual profiles for games. As such, if you need macros or different key locations for multiplayer online battle arenas (MOBAs), massively multiplayer online (MMO) games and the like, the Logitech G715 should fit the bill. Just be prepared to do a little legwork for it.

Logitech G715 Wireless Gaming Keyboard review: Verdict

While I can recommend the Logitech G715 mostly without reservation, a few aspects of the device do give me pause. The first is the size and shape of the keys, which are optimized for women with smaller hands, and not ideal for most other players. The second is the price. Two-hundred dollars is an awful lot to pay for a tenkeyless mechanical gaming keyboard, seeing as you can get wired models from major manufacturers for less than $100. On the other hand, the G715 is cheaper than most other wireless TKL models from major manufacturers, so take that for what it’s worth.

While the G715 is a luxury, and possibly an extravagance, I imagine that most people who buy one will be pleased with the results — especially if they’ve had trouble finding keyboards that fit their hands in the past.