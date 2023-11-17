GoPro Promo Codes for November 2023

FAQs

Does GoPro offer free shipping? Yes, free shipping is offered on all orders worth $99 or more that are shipped to a US address. If you live outside of the US or are under the order threshold, any applied shipping fees will be displayed at the checkout.

Can I get GoPro Black Friday deals? GoPro does offer the occasional discount or freebie for Black Friday, such as this year's offer of $85 off the HERO12 Camera plus a free 1-year GoPro subscription. As new GoPro Black Friday deals appear, we'll be adding them to this page, so check in regularly for a chance to save.

What is included in the GoPro subscription? A GoPro subscription is designed to provide a host of bonus features to customers for one yearly subscription fee. Membership includes free camera replacement, unlimited cloud storage backups & an auto upload feature, exclusive discounts of up to 50% off GoPro products, and $100 off a GoPro device purchase once you enter your second year. Membership usually costs $49.99, but new subscribers can get 50% off their first year's membership.

What is the GoPro returns policy? If you aren't completely happy with your order from GoPro, you can send your item back and arrange a refund, so long as you do so within 30 days of your purchase. Your item will need be sent in the exact same condition & packaging it was received in, and you may also be charged return fees (which will vary depending on where you're returning your order from). You'll need to request a return via the returns form on their website.

How can I contact GoPro? If you want to get in touch with GoPro, you can use the live chat feature to speak to a member of the time. The team is available between Monday to Friday from 6am - 6pm (PST) and Saturdays & Sundays from 7am - 4pm (PST). You can also find support information through the GoPro support hub, found on their website, or use the contact form found on the contact page.

Hints and Tips

Watch out for seasonal promotions: Although not quite as generous as some other tech brands, GoPro still offers some seasonal discounts on and freebies with the purchase of selected products around key holidays. Check in around Christmas, Labor Day and Black Friday for any limited-time seasonal offers.

Get a student discount: If you're in education, you can verify your student status with a UNiDAYS account for exclusive student discounts. These tend to apply to specific products - currently, for example, students can save 15% on all HERO12 cameras when they verify.

Make the most of professional discounts: It's not just students who can save on their GoPro orders. Active military members, veterans, teachers, government workers, first responders & other medical professionals who can verify with an ID.me account qualify for 15% off their next order.

Join the newsletter: If you want to stay up to date with the latest product & promotional information, plus exclusive offers, you can sign up to the GoPro newsletter via their website. Just provide an email address and you'll regularly receive update emails. New subscribers will also be sent a one-off code for 15% off their next order.

Sign up for VIP Purchases: Professionals in select industries or positions can save on their GoPro purchases through the brand's VIP scheme. Anyone who works in government, the resort, outdoors, or construction & engineering industries, a selected GoPro partner company, or in an organisation enrolled in the GoPro Developers program can verify through the site to access exclusive offers for 15 - 50% off GoPro products.

Consider a GoPro Subscription: If you regularly use your GoPro, paying for a subscription can net you significant benefits for an annual fee. Paying members can get free camera replacements, up to 50% off in the GoPro store, $100 off their next device (once they're in their second year), and unlimited cloud storage & automatic backups. Membership costs the equivalent of $49.99, with a 50% discount in the first year.

Win with GoPro Awards: Want a chance to win free social media publicity, GoPro gear, and even cash prizes? If you have some awesome footage taken with your GoPro, head to the GoPro Awards page, submit your footage, and you may be selected to win rewards.

How to use GoPro Promo Codes 1. Look through the list of GoPro promo codes above and click "Get Code" next to one you'd like to use. 2. Copy the code to your clipboard, then head to the GoPro website, which will have opened in a new tab, to start shopping. 3. Add the items you want to purchase to your shopping cart, then click on the cart to review your order. 4. Make sure you're happy with your items, then look for the promo code field. 5. Paste your GoPro promo code into this field and click "Apply". 6. Double-check your discount has been applied to your order, then proceed to place your order as normal.

