Minecraft losing VR support next year — here's how to enjoy it while you can

In September, Mojang, the developer behind Minecraft, announced the game would stop supporting PlayStation VR headsets in March 2025. And now, it appears official that Minecraft will also no longer support PC VR headsets including devices like the Meta Quest, Oculus Rift or Windows Mixed Reality headsets.

The change to VR was revealed in the most recent Bedrock changelog and spotted by UploadVR.

Mojang wrote in the changelog: "Our ability to support VR/MR devices has come to an end, and will no longer be supported in updates after March of 2025, when you will receive your final update. After you receive the final update, you will still receive updates on your PC and be able to play without a VR/MR device."

The change log continued with Mojang explaining that after the March update "you can keep building in your worlds, and your Marketplace purchases (including Minecoins) will continue to be available." The devs added that you could still play the VR version of the game with "non-VR/MR graphics devices such as a computer monitor."

UploadVR points out that VR versions of Minecraft will still be available if that's how you want to play the game. On PC using the Java version of Minecraft you can download a VR mod like Vivecraft or there are standalone VR ports like Questcraft.

The PlayStation version showed up in 2020 as a free update for the PS4 version of Minecraft, while the PS5 version never got PSVR2 support in the first place.

Mojang killing off VR support brings an end to nearly a decade of blocky virtual reality as a VR capable version was officially launched for Samsung Gear VR headsets in 2016. Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR support followed.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In recent years, it's seemed that Minecraft has gotten weary of augmented or mixed reality versions of Minecraft. In June 2021, Microsoft shut down the augmented reality Minecraft Earth mobile game, a sort of Pokemon Go rival.