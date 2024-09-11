A company gave 1,000 AI agents access to Minecraft — and they built a society

Features
By
published

War and peace AI style

Altera Minecraft
(Image credit: Altera Minecraft)

What happens when the world's greatest sandbox game is attached to the almost limitless power of AI? You get Project Sid, a brilliant experiment dreamed up by ex-MIT professor and neuroscientist Dr Robert Yang.

The good professor and his team at Altera.ai, a startup focused on building state-of-the-art autonomous agents, decided to see if they could create an AI civilization from scratch

For Project Sid, the company populated a Minecraft world with 1,000 autonomous AI agents to see what they would do if left to their own devices. The result is astonishing.

- YouTube - YouTube
Watch On

Because each AI agent was given total autonomy to make decisions and react to their environment and each other, they quickly started to do things which you might find in human situations. 

The agents in the simulation formed alliances, collected items in Minecraft, and even set up gems as a common currency so they could trade together. There were even crooked priests who bribed other AI townsfolk to gain an unfair advantage.

Altera Minecraft

(Image credit: Altera Minecraft)

The research is not all fun and games though, as Rob Yang explains. "Though starting in games, we're solving the deepest issues facing agents, coherence, multi agent collaboration and long term progression. Sid starts in Minecraft, but we are already going beyond."

Project Sid is not the first attempt to marry autonomous AI agents with gamified worlds. A research study last year from Stanford University demonstrated that AI can simulate human behavior in a surprisingly realistic way.

Altera Minecraft

(Image credit: Altera Minecraft)

The study created an environment called Smallville, inhabited by 25 AI agents, who were given detailed personal characteristics and memories. The amazing thing was how quickly the characters started to collaborate between themselves, even organizing and attending an impromptu Valentine’s Day party at one point. 

The Stanford team released the code to open source since then a number of different AI demos have been released, to showcase research on this type of human-computer interaction.

AI town

(Image credit: AI town)

The recently released AI Town again offers a simple but engaging environment where self directed AI characters interact with human players through the use of chat prompts. The experience is more like a text based adventure game, but it again shows how computer intelligence can add a new dimension to digital interaction.

Altera Minecraft

(Image credit: Altera Minecraft)

My personal favorite is the quirky open-source project Thistle Gulch. This is a game demo showcasing the use of AI to populate a fictional Wild West town with 15 characters, each with their own personalities. 

The backdrop is a murder investigation, and the whole thing is powered by the ChatGPT 3.5 AI model. The project is very beta at the moment, with a fair number of bugs, but it’s a good example of where this kind of autonomous (or at least semi-autonomous) technology is likely to lead.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 91 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
(256GB SSD)
1
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
2
ASUS - Zenbook S 13 13.3"...
Best Buy
$1,399.99
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
3
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
4
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Low Stock
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
(13.3-inch 128GB)
5
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 CB...
Walmart
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
6
13-inch MacBook Air with M3...
Apple
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
7
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
8
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
(15-inch)
9
Apple 15" MacBook Air (M3,...
P.C. Richard & Son
$1,299
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
(14-inch 512GB)
10
ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 14”...
Best Buy
$1,599.99
View
Load more deals
Nigel Powell
Nigel Powell
Tech Journalist

Nigel Powell is an author, columnist, and consultant with over 30 years of experience in the technology industry. He produced the weekly Don't Panic technology column in the Sunday Times newspaper for 16 years and is the author of the Sunday Times book of Computer Answers, published by Harper Collins. He has been a technology pundit on Sky Television's Global Village program and a regular contributor to BBC Radio Five's Men's Hour.

He has an Honours degree in law (LLB) and a Master's Degree in Business Administration (MBA), and his work has made him an expert in all things software, AI, security, privacy, mobile, and other tech innovations. Nigel currently lives in West London and enjoys spending time meditating and listening to music.