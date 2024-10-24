Amazon Prime now includes discounts on gas — how to get yours now

Amazon seems to be on a never-ending quest to make Amazon Prime a better value proposition. It already includes Prime Video, one of the best streaming services, and now Prime members can sign up to get 10 cents off each gallon of gas purchased.

The shopping giant has partnered with BP, Amoco and AMPM/Arco to offer the gas discount. In total, there are more than 7,000 participating stations, so there's a good chance you'll find one near you to get your discounted gas. Amazon suggests that filling up with its discount will save you around $70 per year, which is nothing to scoff at.

If you're paying full price for an Amazon Prime membership, $70 is just about half the $139 annual price.

Unfortunately, this benefit isn't automatically added to your Prime account. You'll have to visit a couple of websites and sign up for a new Earnify account, but if you drive a lot and already pay for Amazon Prime, it's worth taking a few moments to do it.

Here's what you need to do to get in and start saving money on fuel:

Sign up for Amazon Prime if you haven't already done so. Head to amazon.com/fuelsavings. Click Activate Now in the middle of the page. Click Allow on the next page to let Earnify access your Amazon account. Enter your phone number. Enter the six-digit code sent to your number. Agree to the terms and choose whether you want to receive offers via text message. Wait for the process to complete. Click the Visit the Earnify app link to download the app. Click Sign in at the bottom of the app. Enter the phone number you used to sign up. Enter the verification code.

It seems like too many steps, but it's a pretty quick process. Once you have the app all set up, you'll see the closest gas station (for me, there's one about 8 miles away). You can explore other deals within the Earnify app if you frequent BP, Amoco and AMPM/Arco gas stations.

And it's free with Prime, so it's hard to complain about a free bit of extra savings. For more discounts, check out our Amazon discount codes page to save up to 75%.

