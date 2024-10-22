Apple M4 Mac launch date just leaked — here’s when to expect the announcement

We have known that Apple is going start featuring its M4 chip into a new wave of Macs, the only real questions was when.

With the iPad mini 7 launching last week via a surprise press release, there was some question about whether new MacBooks would be handled similarly.

However, prominent Apple whisperer Mark Gurman posted on X that the launch is "imminent" and suggested that Apple will launch the new Macs next week, possibly on October 30, if not the day before.

His first missive, noted that Apple is holding a "hands-on experience" on October 30 in Los Angeles. It's not clear if the hands-on event will feature new Macs, but if it does, presumably Apple needs to announce the upcoming devices before journalists and influencers check them out.

The announcement could come that Wednesday or on Tuesday October 29, if Apple makes the announcement early.

Apple is inviting media/creators at different appointment times throughout the day on 10/30 in my town of LA — they seemingly aren’t bringing a group together to watch a keynote video. So the announcement is online only (video and press releases), as I’ve been indicating. https://t.co/sVk6GjrVeCOctober 22, 2024

Gurman continued his thread saying that Apple does not appear to be bringing media to one location to watch a keynote video or speech. This indicates that Apple will make the announcement online, most likely similar to how they announced the iPad mini, via a press release and a video of some kind.

We expect to see a variety of devices released during this announcement, including the M4-powered iMac, M4 MacBook Pro and redesigned M4 Mac mini and a number of USB-C accessories. We might also see a new MacBook Air, though that is less certain.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We have seen reports, including from Gurman, that stock on existing products are low without new shipments planned. This usually indicates that an update is coming.

As of this writing, only the current iPad Pro, which dropped in May 2024, features the M4 system-on-chip. Which might mean that Apple doesn't feel a need to go as in-depth about the chip or it's presence on their laptops and desktop systems.

We'll be keeping our eyes on Apple next week. So check back in with Tom's Guide next week when the latest Apple devices drop for coverage of everything that's new.

More from Tom's Guide