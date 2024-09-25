Meta Quest 3S preorders now live — how to get yours

Meta finally revealed the entry-level Meta Quest 3S, a mixed-reality headset with a starting price of $299.99 for the 128GB model and $399.99 for the 256GB variant.

Announced during the Meta Connect 2024 event, the newest Meta VR headset uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR 2 Gen 2 chipset, the same as the Meta Quest 3, and features double the graphical performance of the Meta Quest 2. It also features fresnel lenses and a slimmer design than the Quest 2.

Anything you've purchased for the Quest 3, like the best Meta Quest 3 games, can be played by the less-expensive 3S. It features two RGB cameras and an action button to engage passthrough mode to allow you to see virtual objects in your meatspace.

As part of the reveal, Meta announced that the Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro would be discontinued, bringing the Quest lineup to the two variants of the 3S and a 512GB version of the Meta Quest 3 for $499.99.

Batman: Arkham Shadow is included in both models as well as a three-month Meta Quest Plus subscription. Both models will ship on October 15.

Meta Quest 3S preorders

Meta Quest 3 Preorder Bundle (128GB): for $299 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's Meta Quest 3s preorder is now live. The device is powered by a new Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset for a similar performance as the Quest 3. It features slimmer design than the Quest 3, with a slightly weaker display.. The Quest 3s runs two RGB cameras and a depth projector, which combine to create a true mixed reality device so you can experience VR and AR holographic overlays. If you purchase the 128GB model between now and April 30, 2025, you'll get the Batman: Arkham Shadow for free. The device ships October 15.

Meta Quest 3 Preorder Bundle (256GB): for $399 @ Best Buy

This model features twice the storage capacity of the base model. It also gets the free Batman: Akrham Shadow game and a three-month subscription to Meta Quest Plus.

Meta Quest 3 Preorder Bundle (128GB): for $299 @ Meta

Meta Quest 3S preorders are live at Meta. Purchase the 128GB or 256GB version between now and April 30, 2025 and you'll get Batman: Arkham Shadow for free.

Meta Quest 3 Preorder Bundle (128GB): for $299 @ Walmart

The Walmart's Meta Quest 3 preorders are now live. The retailer is offering the base model and the larger variant headset with Batman: Arkham Shadow for free. The device ships October 15.

Meta Quest 3 Preorder Bundle (128GB): for $299 @ Amazon

Amazon's Meta Quest 3S preorders are now live. Either size gets you the Batman: Arkham Shadow game for free and a three-month subscription to Meta Quest Plus.

Meta Quest 3S — what's different

With the Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro sunsetting, the Quest 3S immediately becomes one of the best VR headsets available. The base 128 GB model is already cheaper than the Quest 2 and a good $200 less than Meta Quest 3.

While it may not be as powerful as the Quest 3, the 3S features many of the same internal components like the mentioned Qualcomm chipset and 8GB of DRAM. The Quest 3 only comes in one 512GB size now, while the 3S is available in 128GB and 256GB.

The display is a bit weaker with 1832 x 1920 resolution with 773 PPI, but it does have a 90hz refresh rate and 120Hz experimental refresh rate with a 96 degree field of view. The 3S features fresnel lenses which are smaller than the pancake lens of the 3 and only has 3 position IAD compared to continuous IAD.

The Quest 3S has a smaller capacity battery than the 3 but Meta has it rated for slightly better battery life at 2.5 hours compared to 2.2 for the 3. Both headsets utilzie the TruTouch variable haptic controllers.