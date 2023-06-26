Meta Quest Plus — Meta's VR gaming subscription is finally here

The Meta Quest 2 may not be the greatest VR headset for gaming — we currently give that honor to the PSVR 2 and its superior firepower from the PS5's processors. But, thanks to its affordable price and standalone design, the Quest 2 is still the best VR headset we've ever tested and an excellent way to play the best VR games.

And now, it looks like Meta wants to make access to its library of over 500 games more accessible to people looking to try out VR gaming. Starting today, users can sign up for Meta Quest Plus — a new subscription service that will allow users to play two games a month.

Meta Quest Plus is just $7.99 a month. Or, you can save some money and pay $59.99 a year instead.

However, for a limited time, you can get it for even less. Right now if you go to the Meta Quest Plus product page on Meta's website, you can sign up for Quest Plus for just $1. This offer ends on July 31, 2023.

Now, there is a catch. Much like other gaming subscription services, you only have access to the titles as long as you are subscribed to Meta Quest Plus. However, if you unsubscribe and then resubscribe, access to your Quest Plus games will be restored.

The other catch is that you don't pick the games. The games are curated by Meta and you must redeem them before the month is out.

For example, July 2023's picks (which appear to be available now) are Pistol Whip and Pixel Ripped 1995. So you will need to redeem these through the Meta Quest Plus page on your web browser or Quest headset by the end of July 2023 to ensure you get them. If you wait till August they'll be gone, replaced by Mothergunship: Forge and Walkabout Mini Golf.

The initial announcement was made by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the Meta Channel on Instagram, but Meta has since revealed more information about it's new subscription service.

Zuckerberg says that the Quest Pass is available now on the Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro. It will also work with the Meta Quest 3 once that launches later this year. However, it is unclear if there are any regions that this new subscription is limited to. You must be 17 or older in the U.S. and 18 or older in the rest of the world to sign up for Meta Quest Plus, though parents/guardians can share their Meta Quest Plus games with children on their account through App Sharing.