You can now verify Mullvad VPN's credentials – here's how

Mullvad VPN has announced that its Android app builds are reproducible. You can now verify that the app you've downloaded and installed is built from the open source code Mullvad publishes.

Users can begin by reproducing the 2025.2 version of the Android app and you can ensure your app hasn't been tampered or interfered with by malicious third-parties.

At the time of writing reproducible builds are only available for the Mullvad Android VPN app.

Mullvad can't always match the best VPNs in terms of features, but its privacy and security is some of the best out there – with this introduction bolstering that reputation.

What are reproducible builds and why do they matter?

In its blog post, Mullvad states that "a build is reproducible if: given the same source code, build environment, and build instructions, any party can recreate bit-for-bit identical copies of all specified artifacts."

Put simply, the code of the Android VPN app you've downloaded should be the same as the code published by the Mullvad VPN developers. It's a way to verify that the app was built from the exact source code it claims to be built from.

Reproducible builds provide a strong guarantee that the app you're downloading is what it says it is. If your build produces identical results, it confirms that:

The published source code matches what is actually distributed to users

No unintended modifications occurred during the build process

"We believe transparency is crucial for security software," said Mullvad. "Investing in reproducible builds is a testament to our commitment to providing you with a trustworthy and secure application."

Mullvad is encouraging "technically inclined users" to verify its builds. Source codes and instructions on how to perform the verification process can be found on Mullvad's GitHub page.

(Image credit: Future)

A strong start to 2025 for Mullvad

The first few months of 2025 have seen a host of updates from Mullvad. In February it announced a partnership with the newly created Obscura VPN, where it acts as the second hop for Obscura VPN's two hop, two provider VPN model.

Also in February, Mullvad joined the best Windows VPNs in releasing its app for Windows Arm devices.

March saw two security updates. Mullvad's Android app passed a standardized security assessment with flying colors and it launched version two of its Defence Against AI-guided Traffic Analysis software.

Multihop for Android was also launched in March. Android users can now route their internet traffic through two Mullvad servers, meaning additional protection and security.