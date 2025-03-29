Android becomes the latest platform to benefit from Mullvad VPN Multihop – here's how to access it

Mullvad has joined the best VPNs and released its Multihop feature for its Android VPN app.

Multihop is available on version 2025.1 (and newer) of the app, and further increases your privacy by making your traffic harder to analyze.

Your traffic passes through one server, known as the entry server, and then a second server, known as the exit server, before connecting you to the internet.

Your data is encrypted twice and is harder to trace back to you – further cementing Mullvad's status as one of the most secure VPNs.

Multihop now available on Android version 2025.1 and newer.Read more here: https://t.co/5m4FPQeA6t pic.twitter.com/nnOjIG9LvyMarch 28, 2025

To activate Multihop on Android:

Open the Mullvad VPN app on your Android device (update it if required)

Go to settings

Select "Multihop"

Head back to main view and open the "Switch Location" screen

"Entry" and "Exit" tabs will appear where you can choose your desired locations

Mullvad has over 600 highly secure servers in 49 countries worldwide and it appears as though all can be chosen as entry and exit servers.

Remember the exit server is what connects you to the internet and will determine your connecting location. For example, if you want to appear as though you're connecting to the internet from Sweden, select Sweden as the exit server.

It's worth noting that multihop features can cause slower VPN speeds and this performance can vary depending on the server locations.

In its official announcement, Mullvad said: "Routing your traffic through multiple servers in separate jurisdictions gives you a higher level of privacy and security, even if one server were to be compromised."

"Adversaries would need to launch timing attacks against the traffic in multiple locations in order to analyze your online usage."

(Image credit: Mullvad VPN / Future)

This is not Mullvad's first introduction of its multihop feature. It is also available on its desktop app (released in 2022) and its iOS app (released in 2024).

Mullvad also operates a multihop partnership with the newly released Obscura VPN. Traditional multihop sees one provider operating both servers, but in this case Obscura VPN operates the first server and Mullvad operates the second.

This means that neither provider can see the full route of your internet traffic. Obscura VPN sees your connecting IP address but no internet activity. Mullvad connects you to the internet with no knowledge of who you are or any identifiable information.