Mullvad VPN now available on Windows Arm devices

Privacy-focused VPN Mullvad has become the latest VPN provider to offer an app for users running Windows Arm devices, and has joined some of the best VPNs in supporting the next-generation of Snapdragon PCs.

The app supports Windows 10 and 11 for users of Arm64 computers, with Mullvad explaining the installer is the same for "both Arm64 and x86_64."

Seasoned users of the Swedish provider won't see any differences in quality, as Mullvad has said the app "includes all features that you would expect from the Mullvad VPN app on other desktop platforms."

Mullvad has also given users the chance to share feedback about its Windows Arm app by contacting its support team at support@mullvadvpn.net.

Why is Arm support important?

Advanced RISC Machine (Arm) processors are low-powered and offer high-performance, representing the next step in computer processors.

The summer of 2024 saw the release of Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite processors. They brought incredible levels of performance to users, but most VPNs were incompatible with the devices and those wanting to protect their online privacy had to look at alternative PCs.

Time was needed for VPNs to catch up, but thankfully that time came and many of the best Windows VPNs now offer apps for Arm-based devices.

Surfshark, the best cheap VPN, was one of the first VPNs to launch Arm support, alongside Windscribe. Both providers are some of the fastest VPNs we've tested and are more than capable of dealing with the high-level performance of Arm devices.

Private Internet Access (PIA) was quick to follow with the launch of its app for Microsoft Copilot+ machines in August 2024. ExpressVPN approached Arm slightly differently, choosing to make use of Microsoft's Prism emulator to emulate "backend services" rather than build an entirely new app.

Speaking to Tom's Guide in September 2024, Himmat Bains, Head of Product, Desktop Apps at ExpressVPN, said: “While we initially planned a native Arm application, the enhanced capabilities of Microsoft’s latest Prism emulator in Windows 11 24H2 allowed us to pivot our approach."

"The emulator’s performance has reached a level that is now directly comparable to a native build – it just made sense for us to leverage it."

NordVPN launched its Arm app in October 2024, running on x64 Arm architecture, and Proton VPN launched its app in November 2024.