You can now check if your data has been leaked thanks to Surfshark's new tool

Surfshark, creator of one of the best VPN services on the market, has added a free online data leak checker to its already booming cybersecurity offering.

The Data Leak Checker will sit alongside Surfshark's other cybersecurity tools, including its Alternative Number, Alternative ID, and Clean Web 2.0. Powered by Surfshark Alert, Surfshark's data breach warning system, the checker allows you to monitor if your personal data has been leaked online by simply inputting your email address.

While those who are wary of sharing their personal data online may blanch at this, don't worry – the tool has been designed to make sure that any emails entered into it are not used for any marketing purposes.



How does Surfshark's Data Leak Checker work?

The Data Leak Checker examines multiple sources to check if your email address has been exposed either via a database or malware-based data leak. What's more, it continually monitors the web to proactively ensure the security of user's sensitive information across multiple different platforms. This allows the tool to detect whether or not their data might have been compromised.

Once a scan has been completed by the Data Leak Checker, users receive a report on the status of their data, which is split into two areas – database breaches and malware attacks. While the malware attacks section shines a light on how the user's email address might be leaked due to malware on their device, the data breaches section looks at any large-scale data breaches that may contain the user's information.

Globally, approximately 18 billion user accounts have been leaked over the last 20 years, according to Surfshark’s Global Data Breach Statistics. Kornelija Vanage, Alert Product Owner at Surfshark

This also reveals the largest domains that have suffered data breaches and any databases that contained the user's data that have been compromised. While some data may be hidden due to security reasons, a complete and detailed report about the leak will be available via Surfshark Alert.

Kornelija Vanage, Alert Product Owner at Surfshark, explains: "Globally, approximately 18 billion user accounts have been leaked over the last 20 years, according to Surfshark’s Global Data Breach Statistics.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"As we launch the Data Leak Checker, we stress the importance of knowing exactly where and how your data may have been compromised. Understanding breach details can empower individuals to take informed actions to protect their personal information and prevent further damage. This tool is simple and accessible for everyone, regardless of their level of technical expertise."

What should I do if my data has been leaked online?

If you discover that your data has been leaked online, your first instinct may be to panic. This is understandable, of course, but it's important to remember that there are steps you can take to keep yourself safe: