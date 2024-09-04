ExpressVPN now supports the latest Arm Windows machines
Leaping to new hardware
Staying on the bleeding edge of tech often means having to make sacrifices as the world races to catch up. We highlighted last month how the majority of the best VPN providers weren't ready for the new Snapdragon Arm-powered laptops, but since then we've seen more hit the hardware.
ExpressVPN is the latest to launch an Arm-compatible app. Arriving today (September 4) in Beta, the finished Arm-compatible product is expected to launch in mid-October.
Right now, to download ExpressVPN on your Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop simply head over to the ExpressVPN Windows download page and select the ARM64 Beta Version.
With ExpressVPN now available on Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptops, users will no longer have to choose between performance and privacy. Without rebuilding apps for Arm, users have no choice but to use emulated versions of apps.
That's not a massive problem for most apps, but the integral nature of VPNs means that any small translation issues can cause serious problems. Interestingly, ExpressVPN has not entirely rebuilt the app, but rather taken advantage of improvements to the emulation process.
With purpose-built Arm drivers, ExpressVPN uses Microsoft's new Prism emulator to emulate "backend services" and offer subscribers "the best of both worlds – the full security of a premium VPN service and accelerated development time."
Himmat Bains, Head of Product, Desktop Apps, at ExpressVPN said: “While we initially planned a native Arm application, the enhanced capabilities of Microsoft’s latest Prism emulator in Windows 11 24H2 allowed us to pivot our approach. The emulator’s performance has reached a level that is now directly comparable to a native build – it just made sense for us to leverage it.
Why use a Snapdragon X Elite laptop?
You might ask why anyone would want to use a Snapdragon X Elite laptop if there is only limited app access right now. Well, the fact is that they represent the peak of Windows performance.
Boasting incredible battery life and speed at a price undercutting comparable Intel and Apple machines, they make a strong case. In fact, we've already seen the likes of the Dell XPS 13 entering our guide to the best laptops. These laptops are also designed to work seamlessly with Microsoft's increasing focus on AI through Microsoft Co-pilot+
