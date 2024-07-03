ASUS announces new routers with our favorite VPN built-in

A great way to stay protected online is to use one of the best VPNs, and a great way to get coverage on all of your internet-enabled devices is to go to the source by using one of the best router VPNs.

Luckily, the folks at ASUS have teamed up with our number one ranked provider, NordVPN, on a pair of routers with the VPN built in.

If you know what you're doing, connecting a VPN to your router is a fantastic way to shore up your online security, but it's not a straightforward task. Routers are difficult to work with at the best of times, and many will understandably not feel comfortable adjusting their setup. This is why this ASUS and NordVPN collab is such a big deal.

The two routers being released serve different purposes. First is the ASUS RT-AX57 Go, a general-purpose router that's also ideal for travel. It weighs just 200g and features tri-mode connectivity meaning it's capable of serving as a 4G/5G tether, public Wi-Fi spot (WISP) and a traditional router. Especially when being used in public, a built-in VPN will prove an invaluable security feature.

More stationary than the RT-AX57 is the second router announced. The ASUS GT-AX11000 Pro is a specialist gaming router that should have those not currently using one of the best gaming VPNs sitting up to attention. It's designed to keep connections speedy and stable even with multiple devices in the household.

To activate NordVPN on both routers, simply enter your subscription details through the self-service page.

Other options

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

While these are the first routers with NordVPN integration, that's not to say they are the first routers with any kind of VPN. In fact, one of Nord's biggest rivals, ExpressVPN has gone one step further and created its own routers.

ExpressVPN's Aircove routers don't need to have a subscription activated to work, if it's turned on and connected then you're protected. These Wi-Fi 6-compatible routers come in two variations, the Aircove and the travel-sized Aircove Go. Both boast a max VPN speed of 180MBPs, which is still plenty fast.