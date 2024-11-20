Not a typo! You can snag the Galaxy Watch 7 for just $149 in this Black Friday deal

I'll be honest — I didn't expect to see the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 discounted for Black Friday, and certainly not for less than $150. Samsung's latest is the best Android smartwatch you get right now, and it's only been available since July.

Yet here we are. Right now, you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for as little as $149 at Samsung's store, thanks to an offer which boosts the trade in value of wearables from Samsung, Fitbit, Garmin, Apple and others.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299 now $149 at Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is down to less than $150 when you trade in an eligible device, including most Apple Watch models, several Samsung watches and many Garmin trackers. At the discounted price, you get a fully-fledged health and fitness smartwatch for less than the cost of fitness tracker.

The Galaxy Watch 7 inherits the same minimalist, round design as its predecessor (the Galaxy Watch 6) but has more accurate sensors, AI analysis, and double the storage. And if you like to train outdoors, we found the built-in GPS to be quite accurate.

In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review, we gave it a near-perfect 4.5 out of 5, noting that the new, more accurate BioActive health sensor significantly improved sleep stats and the AI-powered insights were genuinely helpful.

And although sleeping with a watch will never be as comfortable as wearing something more discreet like the Oura Ring 4, the free detailed analysis other brands get you to pay for makes the slight inconvenience worth it.

Of course, to get the most from the Galaxy Watch 7, it helps if you have a Samsung phone too. But it works with most modern Android phones, you just lose out on a bit of the AI analysis — the same situation as with the Galaxy Ring.

If you're not sold on a Samsung-branded device, the good news is there are a lot of Black Friday smartwatch deals around at the moment for you to choose from instead. Or, for more outdoors-focused watches, check out all the Garmin Black Friday deals on right now.