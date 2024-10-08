Prime Day mechanical keyboard deals live — 5 sales both typists and gamers will love

There a some great mechanical keyboard discounts in time for Prime Day

A Cooler Master MK770 being typed on
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)
It’s not exactly a secret many of us on Tom’s Guide rate the best mechanical keyboards over their membrane counterparts. And with Amazon Prime Day now here, the next couple of days will provide a ton of great chances to pick up one of the finest mechanical boards on the market in seriously sweet deals. 

Why do we prefer mechanical to membrane? To put it quite simply, they’re more accurate, they feel more tactile and thus more pleasurable to type on, and with the right keyboard switches, they can even make you a faster typer. 

We’re seeing deals for a number of big U.S. retailers slashing prices on some of our favorite boards. Indeed, of the handful of discounts I’ve listed below, nearly every single one is on our best mechanical keyboards buying guide. 

Even though mechanical boards normally cost more than membranes, our current favorite mechanical peripheral is the Cooler Master MK770 on sale for $112 at Amazon, which is actually the cheapest keyboard out of my picks. And if you’re a gamer, you can’t go wrong with the delicious discount on the superb Corsair K70 Max, which is now $174 at Amazon. Now let’s get to my five favorite Prime Day mechanical keyboard deals.  

Prime Day mechanical keyboard deals

Cooler Master MK770: was $119 now $112 @ Amazon

Cooler Master MK770: was $119 now $112 @ Amazon
Alright, it’s only a small discount but the MK770 currently sits atop our list of our best mechanical keyboards buying guide. Thanks to its sturdy gasket-mounted design and responsive Kailh Box V2 switches, it’s a brilliant board for both typists and gamers. Also, look how pretty!  

Logitech G915 Lightspeed: was $229 now $131 @ Best Buy

Logitech G915 Lightspeed: was $229 now $131 @ Best Buy
Logitech’s peripheral is a terrific tenkeyless board that impresses thanks to its compact form factor, the fact it looks gorgeous and its excellent switches that feel a joy to type on. Your eyes and fingertips won’t be able to get enough of the Lightspeed.  

SteelSeries Apex Pro: was $199 now $167 @ Amazon

SteelSeries Apex Pro: was $199 now $167 @ Amazon For our money, there’s no better mini keyboard on the market right now than the Apex Pro. A fabulous 60% board, it may be targeted at gamers thanks to its per-key customization options, yet it’s also an ideal solution for typists who want an ultra-portable keyboard.  

Razer BlackWidow V4 75%: was $189 now $169 @ Amazon

Razer BlackWidow V4 75%: was $189 now $169 @ Amazon
Our favorite hot-swappable keyboard is worth every penny, and it’s even more desirable when it gets a price cut. We love how compact it is, its keycaps are an absolute breeze to swap out, and the Razer Synapse app is great for reprogramming keys and typing feels sublime.
  

Corsair K70 Max: was $229 now $174 @ Amazon

Corsair K70 Max: was $229 now $174 @ Amazon
The best gaming mechanical keyboard you can currently buy, we’re obsessed with the Corsair K70 Max. With a sturdy frame, effective sound-dampening tech, and magnetic switches that allow you to adjust each key’s actuation point, it’s the mechanical board for PC players.  

Dave Meikleham
Dave Meikleham
UK Computing Editor

Dave is a computing editor at Tom’s Guide and covers everything from cutting edge laptops to ultrawide monitors. When he’s not worrying about dead pixels, Dave enjoys regularly rebuilding his PC for absolutely no reason at all. In a previous life, he worked as a video game journalist for 15 years, with bylines across GamesRadar+, PC Gamer and TechRadar. Despite owning a graphics card that costs roughly the same as your average used car, he still enjoys gaming on the go and is regularly glued to his Switch. Away from tech, most of Dave’s time is taken up by walking his husky, buying new TVs at an embarrassing rate and obsessing over his beloved Arsenal. 