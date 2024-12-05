I'm seriously worried for anyone using The Laptop Strap to carry their MacBook

I'm not sure who is tired of carrying their laptops in their backpacks, but if you're one of them, you can now carry your notebook hands-free with The Laptop Strap: a literal flap and strap for laptops.

Made by Free Agent Outfitters, it features an adhesive flap that sticks to the back of your laptop and allows you to use the included 58-inch strap or one of your choosing. It acts as a camera strap for your laptop, aimed at workers on the go, traveling digital nomads, or anyone who wants to show off their laptops.

Just in case you're worried the laptop sticker will fall off and leave your laptop shattered, The Laptop Strap uses commercial-grade adhesive that's been tested for a 114-pound pull-strength. It's easy enough to apply, and the company states it peels off without any residue. It also comes in different sizes, three colors (Black, Pink, and Gray), and you can customize it with your own strap.

An interesting take on laptop accessories, right? However, I have a few concerns, and many are quite obvious.

A stylish idea with major problems

(Image credit: Free Agent Outfitters)

What you will have to worry about is your laptop being exposed to the elements and for all to see. Not only does this strap make your laptop ripe for the taking, as those with ill-intentions will always keep tabs on a pricey notebook to swipe, but it also leaves your laptop vulnerable to being damaged everywhere you take it.

From being knocked around or getting smashed against a wall to having no shelter for when it rains, your laptop will not be safe from all external factors while traveling. Sure, the same can be said about cameras (the idea behind The Laptop Strap came from a camera strap), but it's not like cameras aren't in cases or bags when not being used. Plus, cameras are meant to be used on the go; the same approach isn't generally used for laptops.

In any case, The Laptop Strap is only designed for a select few laptops, with sizes ranging from 11-17 inches. This includes the 13-inch MacBook Air, 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, Microsoft Surface, Acer and HP Chromebooks, and a few more. If your laptop isn't listed, then this strap isn't for you.

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That said, unless you like bringing just your laptop with you and travel around places where it never rains, this strap more than likely isn't for you, anyway. Even the best laptops aren't made to head out outdoors bare, and it would be a shame to see a device you spent a pretty penny on get so easily damaged just by carrying it.

I can't imagine The Laptop Strap will be used to swing your laptop around either, as per the video below:

Free Agent Outfitters presents: The Laptop Strap - YouTube Watch On

Better options

The Laptop Strap, flap and strap included, will set you back $39 in the U.S. or £41 in the U.K., but I recommend looking for another way to carry your laptop. In fact, there are plenty of options, and you'll even be able to carry much more along with it.

To keep your laptop tucked away and secure while traveling with it, we recommend the best laptop bags you can grab right now.