I added this monitor light bar to my desk and it’s a game-changer — now 36% off for Prime Day

I’m always on the hunt for new accessories to make my own work from home setup even better and out of all the ones I’ve tested so far, this monitor light bar made the most immediate difference.

Right now, you can get the Diirglus Computer Monitor Light Bar for just $31 on Amazon . Not only is this its lowest price ever, this deal is also for the wireless version that comes with a small, circular puck that lets you dim or turn up the light as well as switch between three different modes.

Lowest price yet! This home office accessory adds some much needed light by attaching to the top of your monitor. In addition to touch controls on the light itself, you can also control it using the included wireless dial. This monitor light bar has three different light modes and is powered by a USB-C cable.

There are a lot of other great monitor light bars on Amazon, but I chose this one specifically for its cheaper price and sleek design. The aluminum alloy lamp mounts easily to one of the best monitors, and you don’t have to worry about glare on your display since it shines down and illuminates the area around your keyboard and mouse.

Since the Diirglus Computer Monitor Light Bar has a detachable cable , you can use any USB-C cable you want to power it. In fact, if you have a monitor with USB ports at the back (like on my Samsung M7 Smart Monitor ) you can actually power this device from it—with the added benefit that the light turns on when it does.

This monitor light bar lets you cycle between white light (6000K), mixed light (4200K) or warm light (3000K). I particularly really like the white light mode, especially for working at night.

If you go with the more expensive version, you also get a dial with adhesive on its underside so that it stays in place on your desk. You can turn the dial to increase or lower the monitor light bar’s brightness, and there’s also a button on the top that lets you quickly cycle between its different light modes.

There are other, more expensive monitor light bars out there with extra features that might be worth upgrading to in the future. However, at just $32 on Prime Day, this is the perfect way to test one out and see if you like it first.