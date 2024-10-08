This dual-screen portable monitor is my go-to travel gadget — and it's 25% off for Prime Day

Having a multi-monitor setup at home makes working even easier but when it comes time to leave the house — say on a trip or even just to work from a cafe — it’s really difficult downsizing to a single laptop display. That’s why earlier this year, I started bringing a portable monitor with me for work wherever I go. That was until I came across this dual-screen portable monitor and you can pick one up for yourself at a steep discount for Prime Day .

Right now, you can get the Uperfect Delta dual-screen portable monitor for $449 @ Amazon . You’re saving $150 off its normal price and it comes with all the cables you need to connect your laptop to both screens at once or to use multiple devices like a desktop PC and a game console at the same time.

Uperfect Delta: was $599 now $449 @ Amazon

This dual-screen portable monitor folds up like a laptop for easier storage and there’s a built-in kickstand on the back. Instead of one display, you get two 15.6 full HD ones and with the right laptop, you can power both displays using a single USB-C cable. The Uperfect Delta also has built-in speakers and two mini HDMI ports for when you want to plug in a game console or even a mini PC instead of your laptop.

Price check: $379 @ Uperfect

Even though it’s not that much bigger than a single portable monitor at 0.87 inches thick, you get two, 15.6-inch full HD displays that can fold up like a laptop for easier storage. In my Uperfect Delta review , I praised the fact that you can power both screens using a single USB-C cable and I was really impressed by just how quickly I could get this dual-screen portable monitor setup and start working.

From a clamshell to dual displays

While most other portable monitors come with a magnetic case that doubles as a stand, you don’t need one with the Uperfect Delta. When folded up, it almost looks like one of the best laptops and at 3.77 pounds, it’s light enough that you can easily slip it into a backpack and bring with you anywhere you go.

The Uperfect Delta is also great for working outside or in brightly lit rooms — like the ones you’ll find in many offices or hotels — since both of its displays feature a matte finish. I use two windows side by side on an ultrawide home to multitask vertically but I quickly got used to this device’s stacked monitor layout.

In terms of ports, you get two USB-C ports (one for power) and two mini HDMI ones for connecting devices that don’t have a USB4 or Thunderbolt 4 port. Even though mini HDMI isn’t that common, Uperfect gives you two mini HDMI to full-size HDMI cables in the box along with two USB-C to USB-C cables for video and charging.

The Uperfect Delta has a built-in kickstand at the back and its hinge is strong enough that you can angle the top display towards you. I also like how this dual-screen portable monitor has VESA holes at the back in case you want to add it to your desk setup when you’re not bringing it with you while traveling.

If one screen isn’t enough and you’d rather have two, this is a great portable monitor and I’ve been using it for months now without any issues. It’s really made working on the go as close to working at home as possible for me with my multi-monitor setup.