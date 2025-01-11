5 most exciting monitors from CES 2025

Tom's Guide at CES (Image credit: Future) See our CES 2025 live blog for all the biggest tech news straight from Las Vegas. And follow Tom's Guide on TikTok for the coolest videos.

My PC is crying out for a new display, so while the Tom's Guide team has been in Vegas this week covering CES 2025 live I've been keeping an eye out for cool new monitors debuting at the show.

This is a good time to be watching because major display makers show up in force at CES, so you can quickly look over what everyone brought to get a better sense of what to expect from monitors in 2025.

And while there are a lot of cheeky gimmicks on display on the CES 2025 show floor, there have also been some genuinely exciting discoveries as vendors push the limits of how fast you can make a 4K OLED display.

Sure, I may never need to take advantage of the new Samsung Odyssey G6 OLED display with its crazy 500Hz refresh rate, but I can dream—and I might be able to actually afford a cheaper model once the G6 lands and retailers start discounting older displays.

I expect at least some of these displays to be contenders for a top spot on our list of the best gaming monitors, but we'll have to get some in for testing and review to find out. Stay tuned!

Asus Swift OLED PG27UCDM

(Image credit: Future)

The Asus Swift OLED PG27UCDM was on the CES 2025 show floor, and in addition to its hard-to-type name, this panel has the distinction of being one of the first 27-inch 4K OLED 240Hz gaming monitors to hit the market.

Our own Jason England had a chance to test one at CES by playing a bit of Horizon Forbidden West, and the word is that the game's oversaturated colors look great on this OLED's eye-catching panel.

There's no way my current gaming PC could handle running a game like Horizon at 4K at 60 frames per second, let alone 240. But if I did have a machine powerful enough to kick out high-quality 4K visuals at that speed, this is exactly the kind of monitor I'd want.

Asus ProArt PA32QCV

(Image credit: Asus)

When you look at the new Asus ProArt Display 6K PA32QCV, you see a lot of numbers. But there are only two reasons it's on this list: price and resolution.

See, the PA32QCV is a 32-inch (well, 31.5-inch) mini-LED display that offers 6K (6,016 x 3,384 pixels) resolution. There are very few monitors on the market that offer that at all, and those that do typically cost over $2,000 apiece.

Which is why it's so exciting that the Asus ProArt Display 6K PA32QCV will have a reported MSRP of $1,249 when it goes on sale later this year. It looks great as a reference monitor or second display, and with Thunderbolt 4, DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 ports you should have no trouble using it to its fullest.

LG UltraGear GX9 45GX990A

(Image credit: LG)

LG unveiled the ‘world’s first’ bendable 5K2K gaming monitor at CES 2025, and it has a remarkably hard-to-type name: the LG UltraGear GX9 45GX990A.

The company simplifies (?) that to the LG UltraGear OLED Bendable Gaming Monitor, and it's an accurate title since the 45-inch display can transition from a 900R curve to perfectly flat and back again.

That's pretty impressive given that the display sports an OLED panel with a widescreen 21:9 5K2K (5,120 x 2,160 pixels) resolution, and LG claims it can achieve up to a 0.03 ms response time when gaming.

LG StanbyME 2

(Image credit: Future)

I confess, I didn't notice when LG introduced its wireless battery-powered StanByMe portable TV in 2023. But at CES 2025 the company introduced a sequel, the StanByMe 2, and it looks like it could be an awfully premium portable monitor.

The big innovation with the StanByMe 2 is a redesign that makes the 27-inch display detachable from its wheeled stand, allowing you to secure it in a folding folio or hang it up using an attachable strap.

This opens up a whole new world of practical uses, as you could buy this monitor for your PC and then use it to give presentations at work, set up an incredible workstation on the road, or hang it up for easier movie-watching at home.

Other improvements to the new StanByMe include an upgrade from 1080p to 1440p resolution, a new magnetic hub for attaching the remote, and a battery upgrade that takes the advertised battery life to 4 hours.

Samsung Odyssey G6

(Image credit: Samsung)

If you care about high-speed action on an OLED panel, you won't want to miss the unveiling of Samsung’s new Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitor at CES 2025.

Samsung's big talking point is that this new G6 is the company's first 1440p OLED panel to achieve a 500Hz refresh rate. It also offers HDR support, a 0.03ms response time and support for AMD and Nvidia VRR tech (FreeSync and G-Sync, respectively), so you can count on your gaming PC being able to take full advantage of that 500Hz refresh rate.

Now, look, do I think my humble human eyes can tell the difference between 400 and 500 frames per second when playing a game like Counter-Strike? I doubt it. Do I want to find out? You better believe it!