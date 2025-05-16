Acer combines QD-OLED with 500Hz speeds in new Predator gaming monitor

Looking for "UltraSpeed" refresh rates for PC gaming? Acer has unveiled its new lineup of Predator QD-OLED gaming monitors just in time for Computex 2025, and one boasts a 500Hz refresh rate.

Today, Acer announced new Predator and Nitro gaming monitors, including a 27-inch Predator X27U F5 QD-OLED monitor with a 2560 x 1440 per-pixel resolution and a whopping 500Hz refresh rate, along with another 27-inch Predator X27 X QD-OLED sporting a 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution and 240Hz speeds.

We've tested 500Hz gaming monitors before, and the Samsung Odyssey G6 OLED display we saw at CES 2025 is also equipped with the speedy refresh rate. Now Acer is joining the bandwagon, and it's clear 500Hz is here to stay.

You can also expect new Acer Nitro Google TV smart monitors, including the 31.5-inch 4K Acer Nitro GA321QK P with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 34-inch ultrawide QHD (3440 x 1440) Nitro GA341CUR W0 with 240Hz speeds. With Google TV onboard, they offer access to plenty of streaming apps, along with gamer-ready features.

Otherwise, the "UltraSpeed" QD-OLED Predator gaming monitor takes center stage.

Acer Predator QD-OLED gaming monitors: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Acer Predator X27U F5 Acer Predator X27 X Price €899 (around $999/£759) €1,099 (around $1,229/£929) Display 26.5-inch 26.5-inch Resolution 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 Refresh rate 500Hz 240Hz Response time 0.03 0.03 Panel type QD-OLED QD-OLED Ports 2x HDMI 2.1, 2x DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C (65 W), 2x USB 3.2, USB-B (2 up, 2 down) 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4

Need for (500Hz) speeds

Acer Predator X27 X (left) and Acer Predator X27U F5 (right) (Image credit: Acer)

Both the Predator X27U F5 and Predator X27 X come with similar 27-inch QD-OLED panels and designs (although the X27 X's stand looks slightly more stylish), with 150mm height adjustments and 90-degree pivots for the right angle.

Otherwise, there are two big differences here: the refresh rate and resolution. If you're looking for sky-high 500Hz refresh rates, you'll want to look at the Predator X27U F5.

This Predator monitor offers 0.03 response speeds, up to 300 nits native brightness and 1,000 nits peak brightness, DCI-P3 99% color gamut coverage, 10-bit color and VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 certification. So expect strong visual details and buttery smooth refresh rates when gaming. For the competitive gamers out there, especially in Counter-Strike 2, Valorant, The Finals and more, this monitor should do the trick.

For those after 4K visuals, the Predator X27 X has the resolution. It shares the same response speeds and certifications as its sibling, but this offers 3840 x 2160 resolution with 240Hz refresh rates. This is still very high, but for those single-player PC games, this is where this monitor aims to shine.

What's more, both monitors support AMD FreeSync Premium Pro tech to eliminate screen tearing, but note there's no support for Nvidia G-Sync.

The Acer Predator X27U F5 starts at €899 (around $999/£759) and the Predator X27 X is set from €1,099 (around $1,229/£929). Both gaming monitors will be available in select regions sometime this summer, between July and September.

So, the real question is, can your eyes keep up with a 500Hz gaming monitor? We've got just the answer. Otherwise, for more on all things Computex 2025, we'll be on the ground to keep you up to date with it all.