Not a typo! Amazon is slashing $300 off the MacBook Pro M3

Apple's high-end MacBook Pros are absolute powerhouses, but with all those bells and whistles comes a price tag to match. That's why we did a double-take when we saw this killer MacBook deal currently going on at Amazon, which drops the new MacBook Pro M3 to its lowest price yet.

Right now you can get the 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 Pro chip for $1,299 at Amazon. That's $300 less than its typical retail price, a rare markdown for one of our favorite Apple devices. The M3 MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops you can buy right now, making this discount all the more surprising!

14" MacBook Pro (M3): was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Amazon

Lowest price! If you're looking for power without breaking the bank, the 14-inch MacBook Pro offers a good balance of performance and value. This starting model has the base M3 chip, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Though it's missing an extra USB-C port, this is an excellent all-around machine to buy. Note: The configuration with 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM is on sale for $1,699 at Amazon ($300 off).

The MacBook Pro M3 thrives for the same reasons its predecessors did: blazing-fast performance, impressive battery life, a vibrant Liquid Retina XDR display, and the best laptop speakers on the market.

In our MacBook Pro M3 review, we called it the best MacBook Pro for your money, noting that the new-and-improved M3 chip gives it some serious power, boasting 60% faster performance compared to the MacBook Pro M1, as well as a substantial graphics boost. Thanks to hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing, you can even play games on this laptop with console-like visuals.

This model comes with the standard M3 chip, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, which is typically enough horsepower to meet the day-to-day needs of your average user. If you do a lot of video editing, though, you might find the 8GB of RAM lacking. Thankfully, right now Amazon's also taking $300 off the MacBook Pro M3 with 16GB of RAM and 1TB solid-state drive.

Today’s higher-end MacBook Pro deal comes on the heels of Apple's back-to-school sales. Now's the perfect time to score big savings on all things MacBook and iPad before the new school year kicks off.