New Microsoft Surface Pro and Surface Laptop just leaked ahead of reveal tomorrow

Smaller versions of the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 allegedly leaked

Surface Laptop 7 from the front
(Image credit: Future)

Smaller variants of the Microsoft Surface Pro and Surface Laptop have reportedly leaked. According to the German website WinFuture (via Tom’s Hardware), the Redmond-based company could unveil both of these new devices during its Surface announcement, which Microsoft confirmed on X is happening on May 6.

To be clear, these new Surface devices aren’t a new generation of machines. Rather, they’re more compact variants of the existing Microsoft Surface Pro 11 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 7. The leak didn’t specify many technical details or when these units would become available, though we’re still provided with some clues of what to possibly expect.

First is a 12-inch Surface Pro 11. This rumored 2-in-1 tablet will reportedly have a PixelSense Flow LCD touchscreen with an unspecified refresh rate. The alleged leak claims this Surface Pro 11 will have a Snapdragon X Plus chip, 16GB of RAM and configurable with 256GB and 512GB of storage. This machine will supposedly last for 16 hours when playing video locally, and sport two USB-C ports.

Next, we have a 13-inch Surface Laptop 7 to sit alongside the 13.8-inch and 15-inch models currently available. This traditional clamshell laptop will also have a PixelSense Flow LCD panel, with a reportedly lowered refresh rate of 60Hz instead of 120Hz. WinFuture’s report says this laptop will reportedly use the aforementioned Snapdragon X Plus chip, along with 16GB of RAM and your choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage.

This notebook will reportedly have the same island-style keyboard, a glass touchpad, and a built-in fingerprint reader beside the keyboard. Like the rumored 12-inch Surface Pro 11, the Surface Laptop 7 will sport two USB-C ports, but it will also have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

One interesting thing about this alleged leak is that neither of these devices will come with a power brick. If you want to charge them, you’ll need to use your own USB-C charger with at least 27W of power.

Outlook

As always, take everything written above with a healthy dose of skepticism. Microsoft’s Surface announcement is tomorrow (May 6), so we’ll hopefully learn more about these machines, especially how much they might cost given the ongoing tariffs. We’ll keep you updated, so stay tuned!

Tony Polanco
Tony Polanco
Senior Computing Writer

Tony is a computing writer at Tom's Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.

