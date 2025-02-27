Microsoft tests free Word, PowerPoint and Excel apps for Windows — expect a lot of ads

Microsoft 365 gives you access to apps such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint, but with its new Copilot AI tools included, prices are getting higher. To balance this out, it appears Microsoft is looking at offering a free version of its suite of apps.

As seen by tech site Beebom (via Windows Central), Microsoft tested offering a free, ad-supported version of Microsoft Office desktop apps (a.k.a. Microsoft 365), which includes Word, PowerPoint and Excel. This would allow users to use these apps without a subscription or needing to pay a one-time fee.

Instead of just viewing a page in Word or a sheet in Excel, this free version would allow you to create and edit Office documents. However, as you can imagine, it comes with some setbacks.

For one, being an ad-supported version, the report notes an ad banner permanently placed on the right side of all the apps. These ads appear to be sponsored by Microsoft, and they can't be removed unless you opt for a premium subscription. Plus, a 15-second video ad will play every few hours (although this can thankfully be muted).

Another limitation is that the free apps can't save locally. When needing to save a document, users will need to use OneDrive to save files. While this can be accessed anywhere on devices, and it comes with 5GB of free personal cloud storage, it may not be ideal for those who want to locally save files on their own devices.

There's also no access to other features, such as installing add-ins, advanced formatting, dictation and more. Essentially, the free Microsoft Office for Windows only offers the basics, such as writing or editing.

Speaking with PC World, Microsoft acknowledged tests for the free version, but noted that it wouldn't be available to consumers any time soon:

"Microsoft has been conducting some limited testing," the company states. "Currently, there are no plans to launch a free, ad-supported version of Microsoft Office desktop apps."

While a free, ad-supported Microsoft Office for Windows isn't available yet, these tests are a good indication it may arrive soon. Moreover, it could be a huge help for people — despite its limitations.

Is Microsoft onto something here?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Microsoft 365 doesn't come cheap, with prices for monthly subscriptions coming in at $9.99 / £8.49 and annual payments at $99 / £84. That's a huge chunk of change for these apps, and not everyone uses them all the time (thanks to Google Docs, Sheets and more) but need them for certain files.

Having a free version to always access would come in handy for those that need to open and edit certain documents. Despite an annoying ad banner and having to save via OneDrive, the free version means you won't have to opt for a subscription just to use Word, Excel or PowerPoint every once in a while.

For example, if you don't have Microsoft Excel but need to open an Excel sheet sent to you via email for work, you won't have a program to open and edit it properly. With this free version, however, you'll have access to use Excel to easily fill out what's needed and send it back.

It also gives those who only need a place to type or edit in, whether it be Word, Excel or PowerPoint, to cut down on their costs — especially if they don't require these apps' more advanced features.

Microsoft states it's testing the free version on a limited group, but plans on when it may launch are still up in the air.